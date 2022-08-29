Artist and founder of Etu Elixirs and Apothecary, Nalyse Seymore, set out to create a premium line of essential oils to provide powerful healing and beauty remedies. When Seymore decided to formulate a new collection of beard oils, she consulted her talented (and bearded) friend Rome Williams to provide input. The pair set out to create a premium beard oil with that would specifically address the needs of Black men.

The result was two vegan, cruelty free, essential oils, manufactured in South Africa with powerful natural ingredients. Both oils were designed with light scents to leave you with a “fresh-out-the barbershop” feeling. Although their priority was to provide an oil that softened and conditioned beards, they created silky, unisex multi-use oils that elevated everyday grooming and wellness rituals, doubling as hair and body oil.

As a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner and creative who has worked with heritage brands like Reebok, and Y-3, Williams brought the product to life in a modern, frosted bottle and a playful smiley logo.

Next up, the Williams and Seymore plans to partner with marginalized, underserved Black communities both locally and abroad. Below the duo shares more about the unique, hydrating formulas used and their inspiration behind each product.

Image: courtesy of James Reynolds for Etu Oils



Etu Oils Rome 1 beard oil, $40, etuoils.com

"Rome 1" oil is s woodsy-smelling, adaptogenic, and aromatherapeutic combination of oud, bergamot, and anise seeds in organic coconut oil and castor oil. It’s also packaged with the brand's signature attention to detail for creative direction in a frosted glass bottle adorned with the smiley face ROME logo.