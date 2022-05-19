Lori Harvey Reveals the Low-Impact Workout That Transformed Her Physique

In an appearance at the 2022 Met Gala, Lori Harvey stunned onlookers in a cutout gown that emphasized her incredibly toned abs. In a recent TikTok, the 25-year-old model opened up about the workout responsible for her rock-solid core: Pilates.

After putting on some “love weight” in the early phase of her relationship with Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, Harvey admits to not feeling great about herself and even more bummed that none of her clothing fit. In an effort to shed pounds and boost her self-esteem she decided to shake up her exercise regimen and started incorporating regular Pilates classes into her schedule. The challenging, low-impact workout can be a game-changer for toning muscles, improving postural alignment, increasing flexibility, and targeting your core for flatter, stronger obliques.

“I’ve been consistently doing Pilates for the past year” Harvey shares, “I’ve done it for a few years but I’ve been really consistent the last year.” Alongside a calorie deficit and mixing in 5-6 cardio sessions (sometimes two-a-day) Harvey shed fifteen pounds. “Pilates alone is not going to make you lose weight,” she said. “It’s just going to give you long, lean muscles. So yeah, that’s how I did it.” Harvey admits that her regimen may seem extreme to some people, but it’s what worked for her and her body.

After Harvey revealed her disciplined routine, Internet searches for Pilates have skyrocketed. If you’re interested in giving the ab-burning workout a try in the comfort of your own home, we’ve rounded up the best on-demand options for working your way to a stronger, leaner body.

Sweat Pilates

Image: courtesy of Sweat Pilates

Founded by Moe Daniels and Travis Johns, this Black-owned gym focuses on a circuit-training style Pilates classes for a full body sweat and high-intensity options. If you can’t make it to their studios in-person, they also offer on-demand videos so you can feel the burn at-home. Visit: sweatpilates.com

Alo Moves

Image: courtesy of Alo Moves

Led by instructor Tela Anderson, this “Pilates Sculpt Cardio” series is available on the Alo Moves platform which captures the full studio experience at home with thousands of classes for body, mind, and spirit. This high-energy series doesn’t require machinery and pairs the muscle-toning moves of Pilates with heart-pumping cardio to build the burn and strengthen your core, arms, glutes, and more. As a bonus, the platform will be free to new users for the entire month and will offer its annual membership for 50% off ($99). Visit alomoves.com for more information.

Frame Home Reformer

Image: courtesy of Frame

Frame Fitness is the first at-home, digitally-connected Pilates reformer with an ultra-HD touchscreen. The machine offers on-demand, interactive classes from classic instruction Pilates, high intensity bootcamp classes, in addition to yoga and prenatal stretching. Designed to be apartment-friendly, the sleek machine is compact and light enough to fit underneath a queen size bed. ($2,999, framefitness.com)