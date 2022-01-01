|Pastor Touré Roberts’ Tips for a Successful New Year|4 Career Resolutions for the New Year|EBONY Rundown: Quavo Sued in Limo Driver Beatdown, 4 People Killed in Sudanese Protest, and More|In Memoriam: Notable Black People We Lost in 2021|Stacey Abrams’ New Children’s Book Gives Voice to Young Readers|Detroit HBCU Set to Open in 2022|Trey Songz Is Being Sued for Allegedly Assaulting a Woman in a Miami Night Club|10 of the Best and Blackest Celebrity Moments of 2021|3 Best Looks for Going Out on New Year’s Eve|The Block is Hot: 10 Best Dressed Men of the Last Week of 2021

Pastor Touré Roberts’ Tips for a Successful New Year

Image: Touré Roberts.

Touré Roberts is an international thought leader, pastor and found of Los Angeles’ The Potter’s House at One, “a diverse community of individuals and families who’ve embarked upon the exciting journey of becoming and accomplishing all that God has created us for.”

The contemporary church leader’s reach expands well beyond his audience. Here are three easy to follow for 2022.

  • Acknowledge what you want to improve about yourself, and then surround yourself with those who will help achieve it.
  • Maintain a healthy self-image while also focusing on a healthy perspective toward other people.
  • Rid yourself of insecurity through renovation of the mind.

These tips are simple and to-the-point but solid. For more from the thought leader, check out his new book Balance: Positioning Yourself to Do All Things Well (available for pre-order) or his 2018 tome Wholeness: Winning in Life from the Inside OutIn it, the pastor and thougt leader details how to achieve a fulfilling life via his own experiences. He also talks about the necessity of wholeness and how to achieve it.

For more on Roberts and his teachings visit toureroberts.com.

