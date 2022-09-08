Rap legend and media personality Fat Joe will be the host of the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards, reports Billboard. The show will take place at Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta.

According to Fat Joe, the show will be one that you don't want to miss.

“This will be the BIGGEST award show in history,” he said in a statement. “It’s truly an honor to host and produce the BET Hip Hop Awards, and I can’t thank Connie [Orlando] and the entire BET family enough for this opportunity. We’re going to celebrate music, culture, and entertainment, honor the biggest and brightest stars in the world and make this an unforgettable night full of laughs and surprises. Always remember that yesterday’s host is not today’s host.”

Connie Orlando, EVP, specials, music programming & music strategy at BET, lauded Fat Joe for the immense impact that he's had on hip hop.

“Fat Joe is hip hop royalty. He has represented the art form and the Bronx, the birthplace of hip hop, throughout his outstanding musical career. He is a treasured friend of the network, and we’ve loved seeing and supporting his evolution to becoming the superstar he is today,” Orlando said. “We can’t wait to watch him take the stage with his vivacious energy, standing together with today’s hottest and beloved hip hop stars.”

Although he’s gained international fame as a legendary MC, Fat Joe has become one of the most beloved commentators in Hip-Hop. He recently announced that he was starring in The Book of Jose, a one-man stand-up show about his life and career. Dave Chappelle will give a special introduction and Chris Robison has been tapped to direct the performances.

The BET Hip Hop Awards will be taped on September 30, 2022 and premiere on Tuesday, October 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET.