The city of New Orleans has renamed a street in honor of one of its most famous sons, legendary singer and pianist Antoine "Fats" Domino, reports ABC News.

On Saturday, a renaming ceremony was held with Domino's family in attendance along with several organizations on the former Caffin Avenue in New Orleans in the Lower 9th Ward, which will now be known as Antoine “Fats” Domino Avenue.

During the second line celebration, the Stooges Brass Band led a community parade in front of Domino's publishing house and Kermit Ruffin, Al “Carnival Time” Johnson, Al “Little Fats” Jackson and Domino’s grandson, Antoine Domino Jr., all gave musical performances.

"He wouldn't believe that this would really be happening," Domino's daughter, Andrea Domino Brimmer said. “You know, he was so humble.”

"He loved New Orleans. He loved everything about New Orleans. And even when Hurricane Katrina was approaching he wouldn't leave,” Antoinette Domino Smith, another of Domino's daughters added. “So we're just really honored that the community is acknowledging him in this way.”

Domino is regarded as one of the founders of Rock and Roll. In 1986, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of its first group of inductees.

A lifelong resident of New Orleans, in his legendary career, Domino sold more than 110 million records with classic hits including “Blueberry Hill,” ″Ain’t That a Shame,” "I'm Walking," and “Walking to New Orleans,” which have become standards in the American Songbook.

In 1998, President Bill Clinton awarded him the National Medal of Arts.

In 2004, Rolling Stone magazine ranked him number 25 on its list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time."

On August 21, 2016, he was inducted into the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame.

Domino passed away on October 24, 2017, at his home in Harvey, Louisiana, from natural causes at the age of 89.

Domino Brimmer spoke about her father’s legacy and his undying love of the “Cresent City.”

"They love him here in the community, especially in the Lower 9, where he was born and raised. He was loyal to his roots," she said. "He could have lived anywhere in the country, but he wanted to stay here in New Orleans. He loved New Orleans and this is showing that the people love him back. They're loving him back."