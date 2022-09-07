Use this seasonal produce guide to shop fall’s freshest fruits and veggies.
Oh, how we love ‘Summa Summa Summa Time,’ the season beloved for its bountiful harvest, beaming with a colorful variety of delicious fruits and vegetables. For us foodies and locavores, it is a celebration of the soil and toil of our farmers and gardening friends. It’s also an opportune time to streamline our diets to consist mostly of nutrient-rich, locally grown produce.
With the last sunsets of August behind us, fall is approaching and with it a crisp chill in the air that brings with it a whisper of winter, meaning some of our juiciest fruits will soon be out of season. Usually, this is a signal for most people to stop visiting their favorite farmer’s markets and stands. But fear not, the change of season brings a crisp bounty worth shopping.
From early September through the start of winter, you will not only find a portion of the summer’s superstars, but a standout selection of cool season crops. In addition to supporting local farms, shopping in-season guarantees optimal freshness and cheaper prices.
Websites including Seasonal Food Guide, Food Print, and the USDA Zone Map are great resources to search what’s growing near you. To simplify the process, I have taken the liberty of sharing some of what’s in season by region, in your neck of the woods or the nearest farm.
Northeast
Apples, in full bloom till October
Cantaloupes, available through September
Nectarines, available through September
Pears, available through December
Plums, August and September
Watermelons, Available though October
Grapes, available through October
Cauliflower, August through November
Broccoli raab, available through November
Celery, available through October
Leeks, available through December
Squash (winter), available through December
Turnips, available through November
Brussels sprouts, available through November
Chicory, available through October
Escarole, available through October
Pumpkins, available through November
Radicchio, available through October
Shelling Beans (lima beans, italian beans), available through November
South
Peaches, available through September
Grapes, available through October
Figs, available through September
Pears, available through December
Passion Fruit till the first frost
Cantaloupes, available through
Cabbage, available through December
Tomatoes, until the first frost
Mangoes, until the first frost
Collard Greens, year-round
Cucumbers, available through October
Eggplant, available through September
Mushrooms, available through December
Green Beans, available through September
Corn, available through October
Greens, year-round
Herbs, year-round
Okra, available through October
Peppers, available through October
Pole Beans, available through September
Pumpkins, available through October
Kale, available through December
Sweet Potatoes, available through October,
Winter Squash, available through mid-December
Zucchini, available through October
Pacific Northwest
Apples, available through November
Grapes, available through October
Blackberries, available through September
Blueberries, available through September
Kiwi, available through November
Melons, available through October
Mint, available through December
Artichokes, available through October
Arugula, available through December
Basil, available through November
Beets, available through January
Broccoli, available through September
Brussels sprouts, available through January
Cabbage, available through February
Cantaloupes, available throughOctober
Carrots, available through January
Cauliflower, available through September
Celery, available through November
Celery, available through November
Chard, available through February
Collard greens, available through February
Corn, available through October
Cucumber, available through October
Edible flowers, available through September
Eggplant, available through November
Green beans, available through September
Jerusalem artichokes and sunchokes, available through October
Kale, available through February
Lettuce: available through November
Onions, available through October
Sweet Peppers, available through October
Plums, available through September
Pumpkins, available through November
Radicchio, available through November
Radishes, available through November
Sage, available through December
Shelling beans (lima beans, italian beans), available through October
Watermelon, available through September
Midwest
Apples, available through October
Grapes, available through September
Pears, available through October
Cantaloupes, available through September
Melons, available through September
Arugula, available through September
Basil, available through September
Beets, available throughOctober
Broccoli, available through October
Brussels sprouts, available throughNovember
Cabbage, available through November
Carrots, available through November
Cauliflower, available through November
Celeriac/celery root,available through October
Celery, available through October
Chard, available through September
Cilantro available through September
Cucumbers, available through mid-October
Eggplant, available through mid-October
Garlic, available through November
Green beans, available through September
Green Onion, available through September
Onions, available through October
Parsley, available through September
Peppers (sweet), available through September
Pumpkins, available through October
Shelling Beans (lima beans, italian beans), available through October
Scallions, available through September
Spinach, available through October
Summer Squash, available through October
Winter Squash, available through November
Tomatoes, available through October
Watermelons, available through September
Zucchini, July through October
Southwest
Apples, available through December
Dates, available through December
Grapes, available through December
Guava, all year round
Lemons, all year round
Peaches, available through October
Pears, available through October
Plums available through September
Avocados, all year round
Pumpkins , available through November
Basil, available through December
Cantaloupe, available through November
Corn, available through October
Summer Squash, available through November
Tomatillos, available through October
Winter Squash, available through February
Zucchini, available through November
Tomatoes, available through December
Carrots
Cauliflower
Celery