Oh, how we love ‘Summa Summa Summa Time,’ the season beloved for its bountiful harvest, beaming with a colorful variety of delicious fruits and vegetables. For us foodies and locavores, it is a celebration of the soil and toil of our farmers and gardening friends. It’s also an opportune time to streamline our diets to consist mostly of nutrient-rich, locally grown produce.

With the last sunsets of August behind us, fall is approaching and with it a crisp chill in the air that brings with it a whisper of winter, meaning some of our juiciest fruits will soon be out of season. Usually, this is a signal for most people to stop visiting their favorite farmer’s markets and stands. But fear not, the change of season brings a crisp bounty worth shopping.

From early September through the start of winter, you will not only find a portion of the summer’s superstars, but a standout selection of cool season crops. In addition to supporting local farms, shopping in-season guarantees optimal freshness and cheaper prices.

Websites including Seasonal Food Guide, Food Print, and the USDA Zone Map are great resources to search what’s growing near you. To simplify the process, I have taken the liberty of sharing some of what’s in season by region, in your neck of the woods or the nearest farm.

Image: Nataliya Vaitkevich

Northeast

Apples, in full bloom till October

Cantaloupes, available through September

Nectarines, available through September

Pears, available through December

Plums, August and September

Watermelons, Available though October

Grapes, available through October

Cauliflower, August through November

Broccoli raab, available through November

Celery, available through October

Leeks, available through December

Squash (winter), available through December

Turnips, available through November

Brussels sprouts, available through November

Chicory, available through October

Escarole, available through October

Pumpkins, available through November

Radicchio, available through October

Shelling Beans (lima beans, italian beans), available through November

South

Peaches, available through September

Grapes, available through October

Figs, available through September

Pears, available through December

Passion Fruit till the first frost

Cantaloupes, available through

Cabbage, available through December

Tomatoes, until the first frost

Mangoes, until the first frost

Collard Greens, year-round

Cucumbers, available through October

Eggplant, available through September

Mushrooms, available through December

Green Beans, available through September

Corn, available through October

Greens, year-round

Herbs, year-round

Okra, available through October

Peppers, available through October

Pole Beans, available through September

Pumpkins, available through October

Kale, available through December

Sweet Potatoes, available through October,

Winter Squash, available through mid-December

Zucchini, available through October

Pacific Northwest

Apples, available through November

Grapes, available through October

Blackberries, available through September

Blueberries, available through September

Kiwi, available through November

Melons, available through October

Mint, available through December

Artichokes, available through October

Arugula, available through December

Basil, available through November

Beets, available through January

Broccoli, available through September

Brussels sprouts, available through January

Cabbage, available through February

Cantaloupes, available throughOctober

Carrots, available through January

Cauliflower, available through September

Celery, available through November

Chard, available through February

Collard greens, available through February

Corn, available through October

Cucumber, available through October

Edible flowers, available through September

Eggplant, available through November

Green beans, available through September

Jerusalem artichokes and sunchokes, available through October

Kale, available through February

Lettuce: available through November

Onions, available through October

Sweet Peppers, available through October

Plums, available through September

Pumpkins, available through November

Radicchio, available through November

Radishes, available through November

Sage, available through December

Shelling beans (lima beans, italian beans), available through October

Watermelon, available through September

Midwest

Apples, available through October

Grapes, available through September

Pears, available through October

Cantaloupes, available through September

Melons, available through September

Arugula, available through September

Basil, available through September

Beets, available throughOctober

Broccoli, available through October

Brussels sprouts, available throughNovember

Cabbage, available through November

Carrots, available through November

Cauliflower, available through November

Celeriac/celery root,available through October

Celery, available through October

Chard, available through September

Cilantro available through September

Cucumbers, available through mid-October

Eggplant, available through mid-October

Garlic, available through November

Green beans, available through September

Green Onion, available through September

Onions, available through October

Parsley, available through September

Peppers (sweet), available through September

Pumpkins, available through October

Shelling Beans (lima beans, italian beans), available through October

Scallions, available through September

Spinach, available through October

Summer Squash, available through October

Winter Squash, available through November

Tomatoes, available through October

Watermelons, available through September

Zucchini, July through October

Southwest

Apples, available through December

Dates, available through December

Grapes, available through December

Guava, all year round

Lemons, all year round

Peaches, available through October

Pears, available through October

Plums available through September

Avocados, all year round

Pumpkins , available through November

Basil, available through December

Cantaloupe, available through November

Corn, available through October

Summer Squash, available through November

Tomatillos, available through October

Winter Squash, available through February

Zucchini, available through November

Tomatoes, available through December

