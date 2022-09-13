This season New York Fashion Week marked a significant anniversary for the Italian luxury brand Fendi. Not only was it the notorious fashion house's first time showing during NYFW, but it was also the 25th anniversary of the brand's iconic baguette bag, made famous by the HBO series Sex in the City.

Designed in 1997 by Silvia Venturini Fendi, Fendi's baguette bag started an "it bag" craze among fashionistas the world over, and it has been a staple accessory worn by some of fashion's most memorable icons ever since. The bag comes in a multitude of materials, colors and prints. Kim Jones, Fendi's current creative director, collaborated on this season's show with fellow designer Marc Jacobs and sent down a plethora of baguette bags in a variety of iterations down the runway, even incorporating them in the clothing. For the finale, Fendi had the reclusive supermodel Linda Evangelista close the show.

Check out some of the some looks from the collection:

Model Precious Lee in a head-to-toe chartreuse look at Fendi. Image: Randy Brooke/WireImage/ Getty image

Light pink satin dress under a light utility jacket paired with mauve baguette gloves, a blue satin baguette baseball cap and green baguette socks. Image: Randy Brooke/WireImage/ Getty Images.

Wool sweater with abstract block print over a neon green crewneck sweater, fitted cargo pants and brown loafers with a royal blue fanny pack. Image: Randy Brooke/WireImage/ Getty image

A sequined sheer green corset dress paired with a purple baguette sleeve and gloves, with a purple baguette bag under the crook of the arm with a dangling mini green baguette fob. Image: Randy Brooke/WireImage/ Getty Images.

A light blue satin dress with dark knee high tights and matching shoes accessorized with two baguette bags. Image: Randy Brooke/WireImage/ Getty Images.

A Fendi Roma muscle tank top and silver sequined skirt over fitted pants. Image: Randy Brooke/WireImage/ Getty Images.