This season New York Fashion Week marked a significant anniversary for the Italian luxury brand Fendi. Not only was it the notorious fashion house's first time showing during NYFW, but it was also the 25th anniversary of the brand's iconic baguette bag, made famous by the HBO series Sex in the City.
Designed in 1997 by Silvia Venturini Fendi, Fendi's baguette bag started an "it bag" craze among fashionistas the world over, and it has been a staple accessory worn by some of fashion's most memorable icons ever since. The bag comes in a multitude of materials, colors and prints. Kim Jones, Fendi's current creative director, collaborated on this season's show with fellow designer Marc Jacobs and sent down a plethora of baguette bags in a variety of iterations down the runway, even incorporating them in the clothing. For the finale, Fendi had the reclusive supermodel Linda Evangelista close the show.
Check out some of the some looks from the collection: