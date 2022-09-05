Brooklyn-based jewelry designer Bernard James recently released another installment of his "Family Portrait" series. James designs jewelry out of his attraction to the intimacy of the finery and the sensuality that it elicits. Comprised of fine metals, including solid sterling silver, 14k and 18k gold, as well as smooth genuine leather, every element, from the clasps to the links, is carved, cast and finished traditionally by hand.

James' theme this season for his portrait campaign series was “talent behind talent,” featuring industry tastemakers such as fashion designer Christopher John Rogers, stylists Matthew Henson and Alexander Julian, photographer Quil Lemons, as well as other notable creatives, including Aisling, Camps Anthony Brooks, Becky Akinyode, Chelsea Rojas, Cherie Camacho, Devine Blacksher, Joe Kenneth, Kevin Hunter and Sara Beolchini. James tapped these leading influencers in the music, design, art, media and fashion industries as they are part of a movement to redefine modern luxury for a new generation.

Check out a few images from the series, below, which also features James' fine jewelry collection throughout.

Fashion designer Christopher John Rogers. Image: courtesy of Bernard James

Image: courtesy of Bernard James

Stylist Matthew Henson. Image: courtesy of Bernard James

Image: courtesy of Bernard James

Image: courtesy of Bernard James

Image: courtesy of Bernard James

Image: courtesy of Bernard James

Image: courtesy of Bernard James

Photographer Quil Lemons. Image: courtesy of Bernard James

Image: courtesy of Bernard James

Image: courtesy of Bernard James

Image: courtesy of Bernard James