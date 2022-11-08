Searchlight Pictures has released the first trailer for its upcoming feature, Chevalier.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. stars as Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the illegitimate son of a Caribbean Creole slave woman and a French plantation owner. A brilliant violinist-composer and fencer, he rises to fame in French society because of his unparalleled musical genius. Following the demise of an ill-fated love affair, facing the complexities of his racial identity, and a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) and her court, Bologne reaches a crossroads and comes to the conclusion that a change is needed.

Directed by Stephen Williams, the film also stars Samara Weaving, Minnie Driver, Marton Csokas and Alex Fitzalan. The screenplay was written by Emmy nominee Stefani Robinson, who is known for her work on the acclaimed FX series Atlanta and What We Do in The Shadows.

In an interview with Indiewire, Williams said that Harrison Jr. approached the musical sequences of the film with the goal to “give audiences an instant adrenaline rush and convince them that this guy can crush the heavyweight champ of classical music at the time.”

“It’s one thing to learn to play the violin but another to do what Kelvin did, to move like a rock star and introduce us to this incredible persona at the same time,” Williams said.

“I love that Joseph has a bit of cheekiness with his long lashes, eyeliner, and beauty mark. He’s elegant but also edgy and a little androgynous,” Harrison Jr. added. “The clothes were so stunning they really helped to give me that rock star feel.”

Chevalier is set to hit theaters on April 7, 2023.

Check out the trailer below: