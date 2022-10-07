After signing a life-rights deal with Hidden Empire Films, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be releasing a docuseries called The GOAT.

According to the press release, Hidden Empire Film’s Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor are set to produce the series along with Black billionaire businessman Robert F. Smith who will serve as executive producer. Omar Joseph will co-produce and James McNair will co-produce on behalf of Mayweather’s The Money Team.

The series will chronicle Mayweather’s meteoric rise as a professional fighter and “all the bouts in the ring along the way to becoming the world’s richest boxer.” Although he’s sharing “the good, the bad, the ugly” of his life and career, Mayweather says that “people are gonna love it.”

“Now is the perfect time to share my story with the world and let viewers in on my journey from early days of hardships to overcoming adversity to become the athlete and entrepreneur I am today,” said Mayweather, in a statement announcing the deal. “As someone who owns his own brand, I can’t think of better partners than Deon, Roxanne, Robert F. Smith—the wealthiest African American in the world—and Hidden Empire Films, a prolific Black-owned production company. This is going to be incredibly special!”

"As a Black filmmaker, it is beyond an honor to have the opportunity to assist in telling the world one of the most iconic boxing stories we have ever heard,” said Deon Taylor. “Floyd truly is the G.O.A.T. and we are so blessed to share his amazing path to becoming one of the most polarizing figures in all of sports today. Our entire Hidden Empire team is excited for audiences to witness the chapters of his life.”

Smith lauded Mayweather as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

“Watching Floyd Mayweather control his own destiny to become one of the greatest fighters of all time and, more importantly, one of the most brilliant minds in the business of pro boxing has been amazing to watch,” Smith said. “Inspiration, passion, and willingness to overcome are all traits of this icon and we are extremely honored to be a small part in telling Floyd’s incredible life story for all the world to see. ‘The G.O.A.T project will be timeless!”

“I feel extremely blessed to work on bringing such an incredible project to life. As a producer, I live to find stories like this,” added Roxanne Taylor. “The fact that Floyd's story has never been told before to a broader audience makes it that much more special. I'm excited to bring something extremely special to his fan base, Floyd is truly the GOAT.”

In his illustrious career. Mayweather retired without a loss, posting a 50-0 record with 27 knockouts. With a net worth of approximately $450 million, Mayweather has grossed over $800 million in earnings as a boxer, which is the most ever earned in his field.

Filming for the project will begin next year.