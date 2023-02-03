What are your Valentine's Day dinner plans? Are you the type to make a reservation at the trendiest fine dining establishment in your area? Or do you prefer to impress your significant other with an amazing meal at home? If you're the former, Chef Darnell Ferguson of Food Network's Superchef Grudge Match has you covered.

The celebrity cooking talent is not only the face for the new series premiering on February 7, 2023, at 9p ET, but he also serves as co-host of the new season of Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations. What many don't know is that his love for cooking stems from watching chefs like Emeril Lagasse on the Food Network as a kid.

"I didn't know what I wanted to be, I just knew what I didn't want to be or the things around me. I started watching Lagasse on TV, and I was intrigued by the chef coat and the uniformity," Ferguson shares. "At the time, I was doing bad in high school, and I had a friend in vocational school for culinary arts. So, I decided to enroll as well for my eleventh grade year."

One of his first assignments was to cut a potato into different shapes, and his instructor expressed that he handled a knife better than most pros. It was that simple encouragement that further piqued the Kentucky-native's interest into pursuing a career.

"What she didn't know is that my whole life I had been average. I had been waiting my whole life for someone to tell me I was special. When she told me that, it changed my life. It was no looking back from there. Now, I'm thirty years in."

With such an extensive—and impressive—resume, it's only right that we tap the Food Network star for a mouthwatering Valentine's Day dish. After all, he describes his cooking style as urban eclectic. So, prepare to be blown away.

"I use ingredients that the masses know, but do things that they've never seen or heard before," Darnell Ferguson explains.

Chef Darnell Ferguson's Meatloaf Cupcakes

Meatloaf cupcakes by Chef Darnell Ferguson. Image: Courtesy of Darnell Ferguson.

Recipe yields about 12 cupcakes

Ingredients:

Meatloaf

Ground Lamb

Ground Pork

Ground Ribeye

Minced Garlic

Mango Chutney

3 eggs

Panko Breadcrumbs

Grated Parmesan Cheese

Coarse Cracked Black Pepper

Kosher Salt

Flatleaf Parsley

Cayenne

Onion Powder

Bacon fat





Potatoes

Idaho Potatoes

Irish Butter

Boursin Cheese

Heavy Cream

Salt

Pepper





Candied Bacon

Thick-cut Bacon

Brown Sugar





Maple Heat Sauce

Red Hot Sauce

Red Dye

Maple Syrup

Smoked Bourbon Brown Sugar (if not just brown sugar)

Water

Cornstarch





Garnish

Micro-edible Flowers

Assortment of Microgreens

Kitchen Equipment Required

Gold aluminum cupcake tins (if not, silver); piping bag with a medium star tip; large mixer; whisk; peeler; spatula; squirt bottle; food processor, , cast iron skillet; 2” paint brush; baking sheet; rice cooker; 10”-12” skinny rectangle plate for presentation



Directions: