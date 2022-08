Cool new sneakers have always been at the top of every shopping list. Finding the right sneaker isn't hard to do as there are so many options out there right now. In fact, the problem is narrowing down which one you want to cop. Low-top sneakers are a great fit for the blustering hot weather because they allow your ankles to breathe. or show off your cute socks, if you're wearing any.

From Golden Goose to Lanvin, here's a round-up of 8 stylish sneakers for men and women to flex this summer.

For Her

Image: courtesy of Golden Goose.



Golden Goose Super-Star Sneakers, $575, goldengoose.com

Image: courtesy of Ssense.



Saint Laurent Off-White Worn-Look Court Classic SL/06 Sneakers, $645, ssense.com

Image: courtesy of Nike.



Nike Air Max Terrascape 90 Sneakers, $150, nike.com



Image: courtesy of Alexander McQueen.



Alexander Mcqueen Oversized Sneaker, $590, alexandermcqueen.com



For Him

Image: courtesy of Lanvin.



Lanvin Curb Sneakers, $2490, lanvin.com

Image: courtesy of Amiri.



Amiri Stars Court Low Sneakers, $55, amiri.com

Image: courtesy of Salomon.



Salomon XT-6 Sneakers, $190, salomon.com