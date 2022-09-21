Hip-Hop megastar Future has announced the sale of his publishing catalog to Influence Media Partners in a multi-million dollar deal, reports Variety. A source close to the situation disclosed that the agreement was in the “high eight figures.”

The purchase includes 612 of the Grammy-Award-winning rapper’s songs spanning from 2004-2020. Classic songs such as “Life Is Good,” and “Jumpman” with Drake, “King’s Dead,” with Kendrick Lamar, “Selfish,” with Rihanna, “Low Life,” with The Weeknd, and his own solo hits like “Mask Off” are a part of the sale.

In a statement, Future spoke about striking a deal with Influence Media Partners and his legacy as a musician.

“I put everything into my music, and I wanted to make sure these were in good hands as I thought about the next chapter of these songs. I'm proud to partner up with Rene and the team at Influence Media and send a signal that this music has timeless value. My music is my art, and these songs represent some of the most precious artwork of my career.”

“Future is a cultural icon. He continues to be a blueprint for impact and success in the music industry and has reinvented music in ways that no one has ever expected, “Rene McLean, Influence Media partner, and founding advisor said. “It is rare to find someone who moves music and culture at the same speed with his distinct vocal and melodic style. His prolific career and continued popularity more than 15 years into the game is a testament to his undeniable influence on the contemporary music and culture landscape. We’re honored to be partnered with him.”

Lynn Hazan, Influence Media Co-Managing Partner added, “We consider Future an artist of the ages. He resonates across a spectrum of demographics. We’re so excited about this partnership, it’s a fitting addition to our growing repertoire of top-tier talent and promotes our forward-thinking mission. During my tenure at Epic Records, I was able to work with and support Future throughout his pivotal career. Now at Influence, it feels like fate to be able to collaborate with him again alongside my dynamic partners to protect his legacy and works.”

Over the course of his prolific career, Future has charted eight albums that have reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 200 and has released dozens of hit singles.

In 2021, he earned his first number-one single on the Hot 100 after a record-breaking 125 entries as a featured guest alongside Young Thug on Drake's "Way 2 Sexy."

Future joins a growing list of Black artists who have sold all or a majority of their publishing catalogs to investors. Recently, Chuck D, Tina Turner, Irv Gotti, and Smokey Robinson are among the artists that have inked lucrative deals for the rights to their music catalogs.