Co-founded by Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Proudly is a baby care brand with high-quality, affordably priced products specially formulated for the unique needs of melanated skin. This week, the couple announced that Proudly is now available to shop at Target stores nationwide. The chain will carry the full line of the brand’s products including three new offerings, each priced under $20 and made with cleaner ingredients to nourish and protect melanated skin.

Speaking on their brand’s expansion, the Wades share, “Inspired by our daughter Kaavia, we set out to create baby care products formulated specially for babies with melanated skin...Through our partnership with Target, [the] products will now be widely available to more communities, parents and caretakers. We are so grateful to be partnering with Target who is aligned with our mission to embrace and celebrate babies of color.”

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade with Proudly products. Image: courtesy of Proudly.

Formulated in collaboration with dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye, who studied and thoughtfully selected gentle, plant-based ingredients, to create soothing formulas that soften skin, gently cleanse, and keep babies glowing. She also considered the unique needs of melanated babies, removing any ingredients that strip skin of its natural moisture or could trigger common concerns for sensitive skin like eczema and acne. Proudly products also addresses common concerns such as general dryness, cradle cap, and baby acne.

Keep reading to shop the newest Proudly products, including toiletries, diapers and wipes, and discover the full line on target.com.

Image: courtesy of Proudly

Proudly Soft & Absorbent Diaper Boxes $20 for 6-pack, target.com.

Ultra-absorbent and super soft, diapers with a secure fit, and sustainably sourced, plant-based core including shea butter moisture layer to nourish melanated skin.

Image: courtesy of Proudly

Proudly Gentle Touch Baby Wipes $9 for 3 resealable packs, 168-count, target.com

Hypoallergenic, pH-balanced, and 100% FSC-certified biodegradable fiber with 96%+ water, moisturizing shea butter and soothing aloe for faces, bums, sticky hands, and more.

Image: courtesy of Proudly

Proudly Soothing Diaper Cream $9, target.com

Soothing diaper cream thoughtfully formulated with gentle 14% non-nano zinc oxide to prevent and treat rashes with added premium, natural oils for soothing moisture.