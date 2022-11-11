Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are known for their annual Wade Family Tour—an extended vacation where the couple travels to several countries for a little rest and relaxation after a busy work season. Past trips have included Italy and France, as well as over-the-top luxury yacht sailings. But, this year's trip has been one for the books.

To ring in Union's 50th birthday, the couple returned to the Mother Continent. With daughter Kaavia in tow, the first stop of this multi-country tour was in Zanzibar, Tanzania—home to some of the Africa's most stunning shores. Union took to Instagram to share how her friends and family pulled out all the stops to ensure her surprise party went off without a hitch.

"I’m still processing the level of effort and planning that went into pulling off such an unbelievable 50th birthday party in Zanzibar, Tanzania and keep the details a surprise from my nosy self," she said in a caption on a video post sharing moments from her arrival in Zanzibar. "I’m beyond grateful for all of my loved ones who flew around the world to celebrate with me. I’m just floating on gratitude and to know this is just our 1st stop on the #wadeworldtour2022 Edition, I’m the happiest seasoned gal around."

In the video, Union is seen arriving on a golf cart as daughter Kaavia runs up to greet her with a flower. Masai men are dancing and singing, a typical traditional welcome for guests.

After spending a few days in East Africa, the family made the journey to the Western side of the continent, for a stop in Ghana.

"Ghana owes us nothing, but gave us EVERYTHING," Union shared in a subsequent post. She also mentioned that her daughter seemed right at home in Ghana.

During their time there, Union and Wade were adorned in traditional garb as they sang and danced with locals. The youngest Wade also got in on the action as Ghanaian women carefully wrapped her in gorgeous traditional prints.

Just days after Union's milestone birthday, it was time to celebrate Kaavia's 4th birthday— in South Africa.

"Watching you turn 4 years old in South Africa after traveling through 3 other countries throughout Africa has been one of the biggest blessings of our lives," Union wrote. Just before the stop in South Africa, they spent time in Namibia at the country's Red Dunes, as well as at an elephant sanctuary.

This 2022 Wade Family Tour has been a joy to watch, and it's a reminder that well all need to see the beauty of Africa at least once in our lives.