Striving to follow the footsteps of someone you admire is something that many of us can relate to—especially The Clade family in Disney's new animated action movie Strange World.

The film follows Searcher Clade, his wife Meridian (played by Gabrielle Union) and son Ethan (played by comedian Jaboukie Young-White) as they embark on a legendary expedition to save the world. Searcher's father Jaeger Clade is a world-class explorer and Searcher has a similar sparks inside of him waiting to be released. While learning valuable lessons along the way of the zany adventure, the Clade clan is able to re-connect with their sense of fearlessness and family.

In this exclusive clip, Union and White's characters—Meridian and Ethan—meet a lovable yet mischievous extraterrestrial blob named Splat. As the two navigate their mission, Splat gets comfortable with their vessel of transportation and begins to touch things that he shouldn't. After continuing to test the limits of touching every button possible, Meridian gives the infamous and universal Black mama stare-down, encouraging Splat to get his act together.

Disney's Strange World hits theaters on November 23, 2022.