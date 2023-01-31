Gap and The Brooklyn Circus, a Haitian-owned prep wear brand, have partnered on a capsule collection in honor of the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The limited-edition collection will be available starting today in select Gap stores, at the Brooklyn Circus flagship store in Brooklyn, New York, and on both brand websites.

Per the press release, the collaboration, “explores the concepts of individuality, movement and modern prep—blending academia, music and Black culture and street style from the 1960s through today."

“The Brooklyn Circus and Gap share in the heartbreaking loss of beloved icon Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who was a longtime supporter of the [Brooklyn Circus] community, [founder and creative director] Ouigi [Theodore’s] work and a core part of this campaign thanks to his personal friendship with Ouigi Theodore,” the press release.

Along with Boss, Euphoria star Javon Walton, Pose actor Indya Moore and model and activist Bethann Hardison are also a part of the campaign.

Twitch's wife, Allison Holker Boss, recalled seeing the images of the campaign with her later husband and being moved by the final product before his untimely passing.

"When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes. He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them," Allison said. "We pay tribute to Stephen's life by sharing these images in homage to the joy and light he brought to everyone around him."

Additionally, Gap announced that it will support the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and donate a portion of the proceeds to Vibrant Emotional Health, which provides free and confidential counseling, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to those in need.

A renowned DJ and dancer, Boss came to national prominence as a guest DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014. He would eventually become a permanent part of the series. He gained co-executive producer status in 2020.

As an actor, his film credits include roles in Blades of Glory, the Step Up franchise and Magic Mike XXL.

His last appearance on film was in The Hip Hop Nutcracker, which was released in November 2022.