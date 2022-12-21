Sonya Eddy, a veteran actress who was known for playing nurse Epiphany Johnson on General Hospital has passed away, reports People. She was 55.

Frank Valentini, an executive producer of General Hospital said in a statement on the show’s Instagram account that he was “heartbroken" about Eddy's passing.

"I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible @sonyaeddy. I truly loved her, not only as an actress but as a friend,” the post read. “The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire #GeneralHospital cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed."

No cause of death was given.

Born in Concord, California on June 17, 1967, Eddy went on to major in theater and dance at the University of California, Davis, where she received her B.A. in 1992.

She made her acting debut in Ruby Dee's play Zora Is My Name and also appeared in The Comedy of Errors, Into the Woods and South Pacific.

Her TV credits include appearances in Married... with Children, The Drew Carey Show, Murphy Brown, Seinfeld and Home Improvement. She also had a recurring role, from 2004-200, on Joan of Arcadia. From 2016 to 2019, she played Tammy in the truTV comedy series, Those Who Can't.

On the big screen, she appeared in Inspector Gadget, Barbershop, Daddy Daycare, Matchstick Men, Bad News Bears, Seven Pounds, The Perfect Game and Pee-Wee's Big Holiday.

Since her debut in 2006 as a regular cast member on General Hospital, she's appeared in 543 episodes. Her last episode aired on October, 20, 2022.

Academy award-winning actress Octavia Spencer posted a tribute to Eddy on social media.

“The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her,” Spencer wrote in her Instagram post. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!”

We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Sonya Eddy.