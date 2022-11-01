Last Saturday, comedian and influencer Elsa Majimbo attended EBONY's 2022 Power 100 Gala. If you find yourself scrolling through Majimbo’s IG or TikTok page, you’ll find photos of the comedian serving lewks in between her insanely hilarious skits.

Majimbo whose videos went viral in the early stages of the quarantine while doing remote learning at Strathmore University decided to post a video on her social media platform to share her disdain for being trapped in the house. Her videos quickly went around the globel and stylish celebrities like Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o quickly fell in love with her humor and her fashion sense.

The Kenyan native and chess champion, with 2.4 million followers on IG and 1.4 million on TikTok, let us tag along as she prepped herself for EBONY's big event at Milk Studios Los Angeles. We watched as her BFF Grace Amaku, who is also a fellow content creator, helped her with her glam for the evening.

When we asked Majimbo who her stylist was, she replied, “People keep asking me who is my stylist. I'm rich but I'm also cheap. My stylist is me, Elsa Majimbo.”

Below, check out her get-ready process for one of the biggest nights in Black media.