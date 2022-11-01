Last Saturday, comedian and influencer Elsa Majimbo attended EBONY's 2022 Power 100 Gala. If you find yourself scrolling through Majimbo’s IG or TikTok page, you’ll find photos of the comedian serving lewks in between her insanely hilarious skits.

Majimbo whose videos went viral in the early stages of the quarantine while doing remote learning at Strathmore University decided to post a video on her social media platform to share her disdain for being trapped in the house. Her videos quickly went around the globel and stylish celebrities like Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o quickly fell in love with her humor and her fashion sense. 

The Kenyan native and chess champion, with 2.4 million followers on IG and 1.4 million on TikTok, let us tag along as she prepped herself for EBONY's big event at Milk Studios Los Angeles. We watched as her BFF Grace Amaku, who is also a fellow content creator, helped her with her glam for the evening.

When we asked Majimbo who her stylist was, she replied, “People keep asking me who is my stylist. I'm rich but I'm also cheap. My stylist is me, Elsa Majimbo.”

Below, check out her get-ready process for one of the biggest nights in Black media. 

"Wow, natural beauty! Look at the joy on my face as I remember how incredible I look without makeup." Image: Ruthillea Jaxon.
"You have caught me mid critique. Here Grace, one of my best friends, is applying my makeup. She clearly looks fed up and ready to leave." Image: Ruthillea Jaxon.
"This is about half-way through the process. Before Grace applied my makeup, she paused, looked me in the eye and said that she doesn't think it is possible to make me even more stunning, but that she will try her best. Technically, she did not say any of that, but I’m assuming that’s what she was thinking." Image: Ruthillea Jaxon.
"Honestly, I feel so jealous of people who get to witness my beauty firsthand, with their own eyes. I will only ever see it via mirrors or screens." Image: Ruthillea Jaxon.
“I'm not really wearing a designer. This is an $18 dress. Who else do you know that can make a basic fit look designer? I will wait... no, I won't—nobody.“ Image: Ruthillea Jaxon.
“This look served its purposes: the first is to make sure I look stunning (not a difficult task); the second is to insure I am incredibly comfortable. Based on that, I guess this look was inspired by the need for admiration and constant comfort.” Image: Ruthillea Jaxon.
