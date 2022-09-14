On Monday, September 12, Los Angeles native, actress, model, and influencer Karrucehe Tran took us along with her as she got ready for the Spring 2023 Coach runway show.
We first were introduced to Tran in 2011 while she worked as a celebrity stylist in Hollywood and had a tempestuous relationship with a popular R&B singer, whom shall remain nameless. Since then, starlet has gone on to star on the big screen and small screen, including TNT’s Claws and Peacock's Bel-Air.
Below, she gives us a sneak peek into her behind-the-scenes glam.