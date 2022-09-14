On Monday, September 12, Los Angeles native, actress, model, and influencer Karrucehe Tran took us along with her as she got ready for the Spring 2023 Coach runway show.

We first were introduced to Tran in 2011 while she worked as a celebrity stylist in Hollywood and had a tempestuous relationship with a popular R&B singer, whom shall remain nameless. Since then, starlet has gone on to star on the big screen and small screen, including TNT’s Claws and Peacock's Bel-Air.

Below, she gives us a sneak peek into her behind-the-scenes glam.

Karrueche Tran. Image: Randy Singleton for Coach

“I wanted my glam to feel fresh and sleek to match the vibe of my outfit, which was a little masculine and androgynous. Since the show was in the afternoon, I wanted to also keep the makeup natural and not too heavy. I worked with Nadia Teyah and Hos Hounkpatin on the perfect glam and they nailed it!”

Image: Randy Singleton for Coach

“I love a cute finger wave, especially in this New York humidity. Since the jacket was oversized, I wanted the hair to be pulled back and off of my shoulders to show the structure of the jacket.”

Image: Randy Singleton for Coach

“I chose these boots to pair with my Coach look. It gives 90’s grunge”

Image: Randy Singleton for Coach.

"I also loved that I was able to add a little of my own style with the Coach look. Although it was oversized I still got to incorporate a crop top somehow



Image: Randy Singleton for Coach.

“We have officially arrived at the show.”



