It looks like the cast of Girls Trip will be reuniting and heading to Africa for their next adventure!

Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish will all be reprising their roles in the highly-anticipated sequel, reports Variety.

Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the screenplay of Girls Trip, confirmed that a sequel is in the works in an interview during the Sundance Film Festival.

“It’s officially happening. I can say that,” Oliver said. “No one else knows this and Will Packer might kill me, but we’re looking to set it in Ghana.”

Oliver also confirmed that the sequel may be shot during Afrochella, which has become one of the most prominent music festivals in the world.

A date for production to begin on the sequel has not yet been determined.

Released in 2017, Girls Trip was directed by Malcolm D. Lee and written by Oliver and Kenya Barris. Produced by Will Packer, the film went on to gross over $140 million worldwide on a $19 million production budget including over $100 million domestically. Also, it was the first time a film written by a Black female screenwriter had crossed the $100 million mark at the box office.

In addition to her Girls Trip update, Oliver is also prompting the second season premiere of Harlem, which stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, and Shoniqua Shandai,