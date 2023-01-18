Godfather of Harlem revolves around real-life crime boss Bumpy Johnson, played by Forest Whitaker, but that's only half the story. There was a strong crew of women by Bumpy's side, including his wife Mayme Johnson, portrayed in the series by Ilfenesh Hadera, and his daughter Elease, played by Antoinette Crowe-Legacy. "We're so happy to be back for season three, I had no doubt we've created something really magical," Crowe-Legacy declared to EBONY over a lively luncheon at Harlem-based Blvd Bistro. Hadera concurred. "This season felt like coming home," she shared. "It's the same crew and same cast with very few exceptions, so it really was about feeling really comfortable with yourself as an actor and as the character."

If Godfather of Harlem has a third ride-or-die, it would be its soundtracks, which have featured music by Swizz Beatz, DMX, French Montana, India Shaw, Fabolous, Lord Afrixana and more. "One of the things I love about this show is the music," Crowe-Legacy shared, as it helps shape the series' examination of racism and politics, with many of the issues Black America faced in the 1950s still being addressed today.

With music on their minds, Hadera and Crowe-Legacy reveal what artists are in heavy rotation on their personal playlists for 2023.

MIles Davis Miles Davis - Greatest Hits "I shot a movie over this summer, 'The Bricklayer,' and that was the soundtrack to the movie," says Hadera. Originally released in 1969, Davis shares his rendition of several classic songs in this compilation. Price: $15 shop at Amazon

Beyonce Renaissance Queen Bey's seventh studio album is the first installment of a trilogy project. "I love anything she does," Crowe-Legacy declares. Price: $12 shop at Amazon

SAINt JHN While the World Was Burning "I like dark, moody music," says Hadera in reference to the Guyanese-American rapper and producer who dropped his third studio album in 2020.

Jazmine Sullivan Heaux Tales Sullivan's debut extended play features Ari Lennox, Anderson .Paak, and H.E.R., and was primarily recorded in the singer's Philadelphia-based home. Price: $19 shop at Amazon

Drake Honestly, Nevermind A collaboration album with 21 Savage, Drake serves up 14 tracks on this just-under-one-hour dancefest. "Everytmie Drake drops an album, I'm listening to it," Hadera reveals. Price: $10 Shop at Spotify