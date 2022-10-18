Anifa Mvuemba designer of the hit fashion label Hanifa just dropped her fourth collection in a See now, Buy now format.

The designer who went viral at the height of the pandemic with her digital fashion presentation is one of the industry’s most talked about emerging designers. The self-taught designer always pay tribute to and honors real bodies and every shape and size they come in. Mvuemba made her first in-person runway debut in her hometown of Washington, D.C last November.

For her fall-winter 2022 collection, she a used a lot vibrant colors which is funny because the designer told EBONY last year at her D.C. runway show that she used to be afraid of color “I used to be afraid of wearing color, believe it or not, and now I make so many things with color. It was really important for me to show that because this is my first physical show and I wanted people to see what they’ve been seeing online all these years in person.” said Mvuemba.

The designs I her recent collection continue to adhere to Mvuemba’s commitment to creating pieces that embrace the female body and empower its wearers.

Standout pieces were an electric blue sleeveless knit turtleneck dress with stomach cut-outs; a body-hugging dress with a keyhole at the leg for a dash of extra spice; and flattering faux leather pants with a side-swipe of color.

You can shop the collection at hanifa.co.

Image: courtesy of Hanifa.



Hanifa Amelia Layered Knit Dress, $399, hanifa.co.

Image: courtesy of Hanifa.



Hanifa Lorin Contour Knit Gown, $399, hanifa.co.