For 111 years, the members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity have epitomized tenets of achievement. The fraternity—the second historically Black fraternity to be founded—was established on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington on January 5, 1911 by Elder Watson Diggs, Dr. Ezra D. Alexander, Dr. Byron Kenneth Armstrong, Atty. Henry Tourner Asher, Dr. Marcus Peter Blakemore, Paul Waymond Caine, George Wesley Edmonds, Dr. Guy Levis Grant, Edward Giles Irvin and Sgt. John Milton Lee.

Today the men of Kappa Alpha Psi continue to legacy of their original founders by uplifting the Black community with a focus on the "spiritual, social, intellectual and moral welfare of members."

To commemorate Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity's 111th Founders' Day, here are inspirational quotes from a few of their most prominent members.