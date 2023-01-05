For 111 years, the members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity have epitomized tenets of achievement. The fraternity—the second historically Black fraternity to be founded—was established on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington on January 5, 1911 by Elder Watson Diggs, Dr. Ezra D. Alexander, Dr. Byron Kenneth Armstrong, Atty. Henry Tourner Asher, Dr. Marcus Peter Blakemore, Paul Waymond Caine, George Wesley Edmonds, Dr. Guy Levis Grant, Edward Giles Irvin and Sgt. John Milton Lee.

Today the men of Kappa Alpha Psi continue to legacy of their original founders by uplifting the Black community with a focus on the "spiritual, social, intellectual and moral welfare of members."

To commemorate Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity's 111th Founders' Day, here are inspirational quotes from a few of their most prominent members.

Colin Kaepernick

"I don't believe in pressure. The pressure is not being prepared for what you want to do."
- Colin Kaepernick

Marc Lamont Hill

Image: Rob Kim/Getty Images
“Instead of saying, ‘The system is broke let’s fix it,’ we should be saying, ‘the system is working, let’s break it.’”
- Marc Lamont Hill

Dr. Ralph David Abernathy

Image: Don Cravens/Getty Images
"It's not the name they call you, it's the name you answer to."
- Dr. Ralph David Abernathy

John Singleton

Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"Don’t go through the system. Do it yourself. Do something you believe in."
- John Singleton

Lecrae

Image: Rob Kim/Getty Images
"Success isn't what you've done compared to others. Success is what you've done compared to what you were made to do."
- Lecrae

Arthur Ashe

 Image: Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
"From what we get, we can make a living; what we give, however, makes a life."
- Arthur Ashe

