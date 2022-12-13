In her continuous efforts to give a platform to Black-owned brands Brandice Daniel, CEO of Harlem Fashion Row has joined forces with ICON 360 to create an online shopping directory for Black and Latino designers. Retailers including Bloomingdales, Shopbob, and Macy's, to name a few, are in partnership with HFR for the new online shopping directory,

Think of the curated platform, HFR & CO, as a one-stop spot, featuring men's, women's and children's clothing and accessories, from emerging brands by Black and Latino designers.

“I want to build a community to increase awareness of emerging designers of color and to make it easier for consumers to find and support them. I am very thankful for the support of Macy’s, Bloomingdales and Shopbop in making this possible. As time progresses, I hope that other retailers will come on board,” says Daniel.

“As a company committed to tackling barriers to representation, we at Macy’s, Inc. are honored and proud to be a part of HFR & Co. This platform will not only increase consumer awareness of, and access to, Black and Hispanic/Latino-owned businesses and designers, it will also play a crucial role in creating an equitable and sustainable future for these creators, as well,” adds Shawn Outler, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer for Macy’s, Inc.

Shop hfrandco.com now! Christmas is right around the corner.