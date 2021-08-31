Certified Trichologist Bridgette Hill Shows Us How to Stimulate Hair Growth From Within

Hair loss is a struggle for a lot of folks. Both men and women experience the emotional side effects that come with this seemingly irreversible trauma. It affects 50% of Black women and 80% of Black men.

Alopecia is a form of hair loss that occurs when the hair follicles are attacked by the autoimmune system. Factors such as genetics, stress, age or an allergy to an ingredient in a product are among the culprits.

Bridgette Hill, a certified trichologist and founder of Root Cause Scalp Analysis, specializes in problems related to the hair and scalp. As a trichologist and an inventive hair colorist, she studies each individual, from inside and out, zoning in on their specific situation creating a regimen to promote a scalp primed fro hair growth.

Below, EBONY discusses with in-demand scalp specialist about her journey to trichology, her own experience with hair loss, how she overcame it and now, treats her own clients, specifically and successfully.

EBONY: What attracted you to trichology?

Bridgette Hill: I went to Clarke-Atlanta University. I was the go-to beauty and hair girl for the pageants and fashion shows. I always had an attraction for hair, beauty and magazines. There was a side to me that was very hippie—you know, that mind, body and spirit thing, so I went to beauty school at Aveda, where they have a wholistic approach to cosmetology. I wanted to understand beauty from a very internal place. I didn’t know then that it would lead here. As you get older you get wiser and you start seeing your journey.

Before you became a trichologist, you were a hair colorist, why the pivot from being an editorial hair stylist?

Editorially, I loved magazines like Bazaar, images by Richard Avedon—I’m so into that visual. It was the late 90s. I had a family, so I had to learn to navigate the world a little differently. Someone pulled me aside and said you should become a hair colorist because you don’t have to be on set. Although, I hated hair color in beauty school, I wanted to do updos and braids, I fell love with coloring hair. That’s when I realized I have a science brain for beauty. I love the chemistry of hair color. That took me through an editorial career in hair color. Then it got me into hair healthcare because I noticed how color impacted the hair texture.

You can make somebody’s hair color beautiful or you can destroy someones’s hair. I started figuring out how I can manipulate texture and conditioner and peroxide. All types of things to open the cuticle, close the cuticle.

How did going natural become a part of the journey?

I shaved all of the relaxer out of my hair after my two year old was playing in my straight, relaxed hair and I said ok, this is what we’re not going to do. We were also entering that phase when women were going natural. But it was very new for me coming from the South especially. In New York, natural hair has always been a thing. But in the South girls walking around natural or with a shaved head was unusual.

How did hair loss affect you personally?

When I moved to New York I started suffering from Alopecia. I was 25, which is important information to determine reasons for hair loss. Talking to my mother, I realized that my grandmother who had worn wigs for years, had no hair. We don’t know if she had alopecia because her hair or lack of was her business. But that started my investigation. I researched active oils to help me rejuvenate my scalp. That introduced me to a company called René Furterer, that specializes in plant-based solutions for thinning hair.

Most people go to a dermatologist to treat scalp conditions, is that not the path to take for sudden hair loss?

Research and science on the scalp is in its genesis. The first article on the scalp was in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2013. It’s new. It’s a paramedical science going through this metamorphosis. There are people, like myself, who are taking this so passionately, making connection for people with what they’re really dealing with their scalp and hair. Sometimes it’s shifting habits. Sometimes it’s medicinal things. If you go to a dermatologist, they don’t always have the time to put those things together, but if we work together we can allow our clients and patients to get right answers, which is the goal.

If a client wants color and has a sensitive scalp, what do you suggest?

It’s important not a speak in generalities when it comes to the scalp. It’s so individual. There are many variables. First, are you having an allergic reaction to a product you’re using? I don’t think people realize that sometimes you’re having a reaction to the product and it’s not even anything that serious. Or, it could be something extreme like psoriasis or dermatitis or some type of inflammatory issue. There are some great stylists and colorists out there who may not have the science or the language but they have the wherewithal to direct a client when something’s wrong. We look down on ourselves as stylists when we’re standing behind the chair and we see something we’re unsure of and we prevent our clients from get honest solutions.You have to be able to step away and empower you clients. The simple answer is you can color your hair, they’re so many semi-permanent and demi-permanent products out there that don’t permeate the hair shaft like permanent color. Our tightly coiled hair grabs color well so you can get great color. But, you can’t get fashion color—like green or blue, with a semi or a demi. You have to make a decision. Do you want healthy hair or fashion hair? The choice is yours.

Since we can’t generalize, what did you do in your case with Alopecia?

Knowing the age of when the hair loss starts helps to identify what the condition may be. Before I’m even looking at the scalp, I’m asking questions because a great trichologist is really a great researcher. There are so many questions I ask before I even look at the scalp. I have to have my mind locked in certain silos, so the information is essential. For instance, age is a factor. In my case, I was age 25. I did supplements and I also started reading and doing the research. I began to manage my scalp with oils as well as pay attention to my diet.

Supplements and vitamins actually stimulate hair growth?

Yes, they assist in getting the inflammation out of the body. Inflammation is the root cause of disease. When you have a scalp issue it’s always internal first and people need to make that connection. Even with chemotherapy, the body goes through something internally first.

What if the hair loss is hereditary?

No hair loss can be cured, it can only be managed. As long as the hair follicle is still alive you can rejuvenate it.

Do you gather the research you require to treat clients through your website Root Cause Hair Analysis?

Yes, I start with those questions before I see the scalp to get to the crux of what is triggering the hair loss. It could be a mineral deficiency, a life thing could trigger it. Once we find out what those triggers are, we put you on a regimen to mitigate it. I believe in giving yourself a ritual–something you do consistently, to honor your crown making sure you are managing your har and scalp with what it likes.

As a certified trichologist, Hill stands behind Vitamin D3 along the following supplements to support hair growth:

