Dr. Dre Reveals His Near-Death Experience Following Brain Aneurysm

Dr Dre
Hip hop icon Dr. Dre revealed that he almost died after suffering a brain aneurysm last year, reports Deadline.

The legendary producer appeared on the Workout the Doubt podcast and described his near-death experience. During the interview, Dre admitted that he didn’t know how serious his condition was when he arrived in the hospital back in January 2021. During this time, Dre said he “didn’t eat for two weeks.” After being told that he was close to death, his mother, sister and family were advised to ‘say their goodbyes’.

“I’m at Cedars-Sinai hospital and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID, but they allowed my family to come in,” he shared. “I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was outta here.”

“Because of what was going on in my brain, they had to wake me up every hour, on the hour, for two weeks to do these tests…basically sobriety tests, like touch your nose, rub your heel on your calf and all that….” he added.

“I felt like OK, I’m just going through the procedure and I’m ready to go home. Some might say I came out a bit stronger than ever before,” he added.

After his hospitalization, Dre posted on Instagram about his journey as he recovered from his illness.

“Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes,” his caption read. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

