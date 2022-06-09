LeBron James Family Foundation to Build New Medical Center in Akron, Ohio

NBA superstar LeBron James announced he’s opening a medical facility in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, CBS News reports. On Tuesday, the LeBron James Family Foundation shared plans to launch I Promise HealthQuarters, a multimillion-dollar complex that will offer a variety of services for the students of the I Promise School and for the local community.

It takes a village to help raise a kid and make a true difference! Love my kids and their families! 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑. @LJFamFoundation https://t.co/6sUCS8SiVo — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 7, 2022

“It takes a village to help raise a kid and make a true difference! Love my kids and their families!”James said in a tweet about the announcement.

Set to open in 2023, the facility will offer “medical, dental, optometry and mental health supports as well as on-site pharmacy and lab services” and will be within walking distance from the I Promise School and across from House Three Thirty, a hub that helps with job training and financial literacy. The medical center will partner with local health providers Peg’s Foundation, AxessPointe and Coleman Health Services.

The Foundation took to Instagram to note the tremendous need for healthcare services in the community and its vision for building a state-of-the-art medical facility.

“When our families expressed a need for more health care services… we went to work,” the post read. “Today, we’ve come together with 3 organizations, @axesspointe, @colemanservices, & Peg’s Foundation to create I Promise HealthQuarters to offer a variety of services ALL under one roof.”

Michele Campbell, executive director of the Foundation, said in a statement that their “work continues to expand in ways we never dreamed of.”

“Access to affordable health care has always been a critical need for our families—and further heightened by the pandemic—so we began rallying our community to bring the experts together under one trusted roof,” she said. “Being able to provide this important resource for the entire community is only possible because we have incredible partners that share our We Are Family philosophy.”

Since opening its doors in 2018, the mission of the I Promise School is to serve the most at-risk students and families in Akron.

According to the data, 90% of I Promise students met or exceeded their individual growth goals in both reading and math, surpassing the expectations of other students in their same grade in the district.