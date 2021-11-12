Marlon Wayans and Tiffany Haddish Lend Their Celebrity to Raise Awareness Around Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related death. Worse, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, incidences of pancreatic cancer are higher among African Americans than any other ethnic group in the United States. To bring awareness to this potentially deadly disease as well as to draw attention to pancreatic cancer clinical trials, comedians Marlon Wayans and Tiffany Haddish have teamed up to lend their voices to The Pancreatic Cancer Collective‘s new PSA campaign.

“I’m honored to lend my support to this very important campaign to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer clinical trials,” says Haddish in a statement obtained by EBONY. “It is important for diverse communities to have representation in cancer research to ensure that treatments work for everyone, so we can save more lives.”

Comprised of both radio and print advertisements, the new campaign, which was released ahead of World Pancreatic Cancer day on November 18, seeks to draw awareness to pancreatic clinic trials within the Black community as these trials offer access to cutting-edge treatment options. The intention behind the endeavor is the hope that Black patients will have increased representation in clinical trials, which will, in turn, lead to greater equity and more positive outcomes for all ethnic groups through cancer treatment.

“Many of us are impacted by the loss of a loved one to cancer, including myself,” adds Wayans. “Last year I lost a dear friend to this disease who profoundly impacted my career and life. Her loss is part of my inspiration for becoming an advocate for taking care of your health. I’m proud to be a part of this campaign to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer research and encourage patients to learn more about clinical trials.”

The Pancreatic Cancer Collective is an initiative formed by the Lustgarten Foundation and Stand Up to Cancer in 2012. To date, the joint collective has funded more than 400 investigators from nearly 70 research centers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. “We are incredibly thankful to Tiffany Haddish and Marlon Wayans for lending their voices to this critical campaign and providing hope to pancreatic cancer patients,” says Sung Poblete PhD, RN, CEO of Stand Up To Cancer. “Our collaboration with the Lustgarten Foundation on the Pancreatic Cancer Collective continues to support our mutual efforts to accelerate pancreatic cancer research and improve patient outcomes.”

To learn more about the Pancreatic Cancer Collective, visit pancreaticcancercollective.org