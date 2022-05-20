|The Block Is Hot: HBCU Graduation Style|Wells Fargo Allegedly Held Fake Job Interviews for Minority Candidates|Ben Crump Has Pledged to Sue All Accomplices in the Buffalo Mass Shooting|Michell Clark Creates Daily, Motivational Affirmations to Uplift and Empower His Audience|Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Arrested for Grand Theft of Luxury Watch|“Top Chef” Star Gregory Gourdet Spotlights Haitian Cuisine With New Restaurant ‘Kann’ Opening This Summer|Tiffany Haddish Releases Her First Children’s Book, ‘Layla, the Last Black Unicorn’|Catch EBONY’s ‘Teen Legislative Summit: Our Young Black Leaders’ Tonight|Niecy Nash and Wife Jessica Betts Chat About Their Loving Partnership and Collaborating Together on ‘We Drip’ Music Video|Lori Harvey Reveals the Low-Impact Workout That Transformed Her Physique

Michell Clark Creates Daily, Motivational Affirmations to Uplift and Empower His Audience

Michell-Clark
Michell Clark. Image courtesy of subject.
  • Clark posts “daily doses of self-love” meant to inspire optimism, mental wellness, and self-love.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Creator Michell Clark wants to be a breath of fresh air amidst the noise and clutter of social media. Every day, the author and strategist, shares his gift for penning powerful, morale-boosting daily affirmations with his nearly 400,000 followers. He calls these posts “daily doses of self-love” as a source of positivity, meant to inspire optimism, mental wellness, and self-love. 

One of the reasons Clark’s platform is so popular is his commitment to keeping it real. Unlike the flowery mantras that enforce toxic positivity, he believes that reflective, authentic affirmations are the most effective. He says, “a lot of us haven’t been able to take the space to sit with our feelings–because our lives never offer us enough peace and quiet to do so.” This honesty “forces us to fully acknowledge how we feel in the present–because the affirmation that inspires you to take action…speaks to the root of your insecurities.” 

This habit also serves as a powerful tool for manifestation. He says, “Affirmations are meant to shape your thoughts, and subsequently your actions–the hope is that as you feel better about yourself, you find the capacity to do better for yourself. In Atomic Habits, [the author] James Clear tells us that “with every action you take, you’re casting a vote for the type of person you want to be.” I think that is a striking illustration of how important it is to make sure that your actions align with the version of yourself that you are setting out to manifest.”

Clark’s passion for building self-worth started in early adulthood. He explains, “I started writing affirmations for myself in my early twenties, when I was at my most insecure and least confident. I knew that I wasn’t in a healthy mental space, so I started to write encouraging messages for myself.” He credits this practice for navigating him through an uncertain time and ultimately helping him discover his purpose: “building community…and spaces that empower, encourage, and inspire us.” 

It’s safe to say the self-motivating dialogue worked. In addition to creating cross-platform content, Clark owns his own creative agency, which leverages strategy, content, design, and research to empower mission-consistent, Black-owned and Black-facing brands and businesses.

Through his work he hopes, “sharing affirmations with others through social media makes space for two-way conversations. We’re building community around a shared desire to overcome negative, self-sabotaging thoughts. We’re all healing–and healing feels less intimidating when I feel seen and supported.”

Today, he shares an exclusive affirmation written for EBONY readers to encourage self-love and compassion.

“I am a living, breathing, human being. my emotions are valid. My feelings are worth acknowledging. I will give myself the time and space that I need to process everything that I feel.”

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.