Patti LaBelle to Testify Before Congress for Improved Access to Diabetes Care

Patti Labelle
Image: courtesy of Dexcom

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and in an effort to help the world #SeeDiabetes, Patti LaBelle has partnered with Dexcom—a global leader in glucose monitoring—and The Global Movement for Time in Range.

“As someone who’s lived with Type 2 diabetes for over 25 years, I’ve seen and benefited from advances in technology like the Dexcom G6 CGM System,” says LaBelle in a statement. “But to know that so many people—especially in Black communities where diabetes is more prevalent—don’t have access to this life-changing technology is simply not okay. Diabetes is often invisible to everyone except those living with it—so we need to make it visible and help people access the care and technology they deserve.”

During the joint initiative to make those living with diabetes feel seen and heard, stakeholders will be leading a series of activations for National Diabetes Awareness Month and World Diabetes Day. On November 4, LaBelle will join the Diabetes Leadership Council to testify before Congress during a virtual event with The Hill. The iconic singer is expected to delve into her experience living with diabetes while also adovcating for better access to care for those living with type 2 diabetes during her address.

In addition to the Congressional address, Nick Jonas will use his Instagram page throughout the entire month of November to spotlight the stories of real people living with diabetes around the world.

To tune into to Miss Patti’s live address on November 4, click here to register.

