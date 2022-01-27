|Sanxtuary MD Has All You Want for Your Menstrual Cycle Needs|Bobby Brown Is Dropping a New Biography TV Special and Docuseries|Buy This: 6 Stylish Sunglasses to Wear All Year Round|Megan Thee Stallion and Coach Are Back Together for Another Ad Campagin|Tap Into Your Inner ‘Warrior’ With Bershan Shaw|EBONY Exclusive: Buttah Skin Founder Dorion Renaud Goes ‘Beyond the Surface’ This Black History Month|EBONY Rundown: Meagan Good Discusses ‘Painful’ Divorce, Domestic Terrorists Target U.S. Power Grid, and More|Photo Essay: Remembering Kobe Bryant on the Second Year Anniversary of His Death|Lizzo, H.E.R., and Big Sean to Headline iHeartRadio’s ‘Living Black!’ Celebration|4 Major Takeaways from EBONY’s ‘Morning Mindset with Tai’ and Special Guest Pastor Mike Jr.

Sanxtuary MD Has All You Want for Your Menstrual Cycle Needs

Image: courtesy of Sanctuary MD.

Dr. Amber Robins, the founder of Sanxtuary MD, has launched a product designed to help young women learn how to manage their menstrual cycles and to promote body positivity, Black News reports.

Robins, a board-certified family medicine physician and entrepreneur, created “My First Period Kit” as an “innovative set of period panties that have been professionally crafted to celebrate womanhood.”

Included in the kit are Sanxtuary MD’s signature period panties, a book, pen, jewelry, as well as other supportive information about various puberty topics to educate and empower young women on their new journey.

Sanxtuary MD’s period panties come with a customized design that keeps pads of all different sizes in place with comfortable straps. Each pair features absorbent bamboo fabric with the ability to hold up to five tampons of liquid, offering protection day and night.

The vision behind the brand is to usher young women into puberty with confidence as they learn more about the changes in their bodies.

Dr. Robins established Sanxtuary MD after reflecting on her personal experience with menstruation and the struggles of her female patients that she’s cared for in her practice.

“My company helps women learn about their bodies and find effective products to manage their periods,” says Dr. Robins.”Our ‘My First Period Kit’ empowers young women, while our period panties solve the problem of heavy periods or nightly leaks. Together, we address the struggles of women worldwide and take some stress away from that special time each month.”

For more information about Sanxtuary MD, visit the company’s official website at SanxtuaryMD.com.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.