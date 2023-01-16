While we patiently wait for our beloved Queen Beyoncé to unveil the visuals for her latest album, Renaissance, we can create our own, thanks to Apple Fitness+. Apple recently announced that Queen Bey's extensive music catalog, including her latest album, will be highlighted as part of its Artist Spotlight series.

The new heart-pumping, sweat-breaking series allows fitness enthusiasts—or those who simply love Bey—to exercise to an entire playlist featuring the Houston native's songs. In addition, the multi-Grammy award-winning artist’s iconic discography will be available during various workout demos, including but not limited to Pilates, dance, yoga and HIIT. Much like her latest album, the workouts are designed to uplift by helping subscribers tap into their most powerful selves and rediscover their uniqueness.

According to Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies, Jay Blahnik, the platform is accessible to everyone regardless of where they are on their fitness journey.

“No matter where people are on their health and well-being journey, Apple Fitness+ makes it easy to get started and stay motivated with workouts and meditations that are welcoming to all,” Blahnik says. “Whether people want to boost their cardio with the newest workout type, Kickboxing; move to Beyoncé’s latest hits; or wind down before bed with a meditation, there really is something for everyone to take care of their body and mind in the new year.”

While fans and fitness connoisseurs alike will be delighted at the news of Mrs. Carter’s musical additions, there’s more. Kickboxing, cycling and sleep meditations are also available as part of the artist series lineup. Sessions will be led by Apple Fitness' all-star line-up of trainers and fitness coaches, including Tyrell Desean, Bakari Williams, Sherica Holman and more. Your 2023 workout motivation just went to a whole new level, and well, you can thank Beyoncé for that!