Christmas is the perfect time to get the men in your life—whether they be your beau, husband, son or nephew—some new drip to refresh their closets. There is no need to break the budget, especially during these recessionary times. You can find stylish, fun options to suit a range of tastes for under $100. Asos makes a fun tie-dye T-shirt that looks good under winter layers—and it’s only $14. We adore Aime Leon Dore's $95 rubber mules—they pair perfectly with smart trousers or denim pants. For headgear, Carhartt classic beanies are the way for a cold temps. Or get him, Theophilio x New Era cap if he's more of fashion-forward type of guy.

Here, we’ve rounded up 25 gifts for that stylish man in your life.

Image: courtesy of H&M



H&M Wool-Blend Coat, $99, hm.com

Image: courtesy of Cos



Cos Relaxed-Fit Ripstop-Trimmed Fleece Vest, $99, cosstores.com

Image: courtesy of Farfetch



Five CM Wide Leg Jeans, $77, farfetch.com

Image: courtesy of Black Fashion Fair



Theophilio "Tp" New Era 59fifty Fitted (Exclusive), $82, blackfashionfair.org

Image: courtesy of Aime Leon Dore



Aime Leon Dore ALD Garden Mule, $95, aimeleondore.com

Image: courtesy of Uniqlo



Uniqlo Fleece Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Jacket, $30, uniqlo.com

Image: courtesy of Coach



Coach Card Case With Camo Print, $95, coach.com

Image: courtesy of SSENSE



Taion Black Reversible Mountain Boa Down Scarf, $45, ssense.com

Image: courtesy of Saks Off 5th



Robert Graham Valley Faux-Leather Sling Bag, $50, saksoff5th.com

Image: courtesy of Farfetch



Izzue YwTo-Tone V-Neck Vest, $71, farfetch.com

Image: courtesy of Quay Australia



Quay Australia High Key Extra Large, $40, quayaustralia.com

Image: courtesy of Nordstrom



Asos Design Muscle Fit Tie-Dye Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $14, nordstrom.com

Image: courtesy of Land's End



Land's End Men's Leather Gloves, $47,landsend.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon



Nike Men's Dry Training Top, $40, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Supreme New York



Supreme New York Mohair Crochet Crusher, $78, supremenewyork.com

Image: courtesy of Nordstrom



Adidas Men's SST Fleece Athletic Shorts, $32, nordstrom.com

Image: Zara



Zara Stretch Blazer, $70, zara.com

Image: courtesy of Fear of God



Fear of God Essentials Mockneck, $85, fearofgod.com

Image: courtesy of Mr.Porter



Miansai Gold Vermeil Ring, $95, mrporter.com

Image: courtesy of L.L. Bean



L.L. Bean Men's Comfort Waffle Robe, Unlined, $89, llbean.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon



UGG Men's Scuff Slipper, $90, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Carhartt



Carhartt Woodside Hat, $30, carhartt.com

Image: courtesy of Macy's



Calvin Klein Men's 5-Pack Cotton Classic Boxer Briefs, $40, macys.com

Image: courtesy of Mr.Porter



Polo Ralph Lauren Logo-Print Cotton-Jersey and Embroidered Checked Cotton Pyjama Set, $80, mrporter.com