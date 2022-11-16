Christmas is the perfect time to get the men in your life—whether they be your beau, husband, son or nephew—some new drip to refresh their closets. There is no need to break the budget, especially during these recessionary times. You can find stylish, fun options to suit a range of tastes for under $100. Asos makes a fun tie-dye T-shirt that looks good under winter layers—and it’s only $14. We adore Aime Leon Dore's $95 rubber mules—they pair perfectly with smart trousers or denim pants. For headgear, Carhartt classic beanies are the way for a cold temps. Or get him, Theophilio x New Era cap if he's more of fashion-forward type of guy.
Here, we’ve rounded up 25 gifts for that stylish man in your life.