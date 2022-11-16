Christmas is the perfect time to get the men in your life—whether they be your beau, husband, son or nephew—some new drip to refresh their closets. There is no need to break the budget, especially during these recessionary times. You can find stylish, fun options to suit a range of tastes for under $100. Asos makes a fun tie-dye T-shirt that looks good under winter layers—and it’s only $14. We adore Aime Leon Dore's $95 rubber mules—they pair perfectly with smart trousers or denim pants. For headgear, Carhartt classic beanies are the way for a cold temps. Or get him, Theophilio x New Era cap if he's more of fashion-forward type of guy.

Here, we’ve rounded up 25 gifts for that stylish man in your life. 

Image: courtesy of H&M

H&M Wool-Blend Coat, $99, hm.com
Image: courtesy of Cos

Cos Relaxed-Fit Ripstop-Trimmed Fleece Vest, $99, cosstores.com
Image: courtesy of Farfetch

Five CM Wide Leg Jeans, $77, farfetch.com
Image: courtesy of Black Fashion Fair

Theophilio "Tp" New Era 59fifty Fitted (Exclusive), $82, blackfashionfair.org
Image: courtesy of Aime Leon Dore

Aime Leon Dore ALD Garden Mule, $95, aimeleondore.com
Image: courtesy of Uniqlo

Uniqlo Fleece Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Jacket, $30, uniqlo.com
Image: courtesy of Coach

Coach Card Case With Camo Print, $95, coach.com 
Image: courtesy of SSENSE

Taion Black Reversible Mountain Boa Down Scarf, $45, ssense.com
Image: courtesy of Saks Off 5th

Robert Graham Valley Faux-Leather Sling Bag, $50, saksoff5th.com
Image: courtesy of Farfetch

Izzue YwTo-Tone V-Neck Vest, $71, farfetch.com
Image: courtesy of Quay Australia

Quay Australia High Key Extra Large, $40, quayaustralia.com
Image: courtesy of Nordstrom

Asos Design Muscle Fit Tie-Dye Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $14, nordstrom.com
Image: courtesy of Land's End

Land's End Men's Leather Gloves, $47,landsend.com  
Image: courtesy of Amazon

Nike Men's Dry Training Top, $40, amazon.com
Image: courtesy of Supreme New York

Supreme New York Mohair Crochet Crusher, $78, supremenewyork.com
Image: courtesy of Nordstrom

Adidas Men's SST Fleece Athletic Shorts, $32, nordstrom.com
Image: Zara

Zara Stretch Blazer, $70, zara.com 
Image: courtesy of Fear of God

Fear of God Essentials Mockneck, $85, fearofgod.com
Image: courtesy of Mr.Porter

Miansai Gold Vermeil Ring, $95, mrporter.com
Image: courtesy of L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean Men's Comfort Waffle Robe, Unlined, $89, llbean.com
Image: courtesy of Amazon

UGG Men's Scuff Slipper, $90, amazon.com
Image: courtesy of Carhartt

Carhartt Woodside Hat, $30, carhartt.com
Image: courtesy of Macy's

Calvin Klein Men's 5-Pack Cotton Classic Boxer Briefs, $40, macys.com 
Image: courtesy of Mr.Porter

Polo Ralph Lauren Logo-Print Cotton-Jersey and Embroidered Checked Cotton Pyjama Set, $80, mrporter.com
Image: courtesy of SSENSE

Subu Quilted Light Slippers, $40, ssense.com

