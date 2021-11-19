|What is Wrong With America Today: Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty on All Charges|11 Best Dressed Guys of the Week to Follow on Instagram|Kamala Harris Becomes First Woman to Be Acting President|Cop His Look: The 4 Grooming Products Creative Director David Marshall Uses Daily|Black Friday: Getting to Know Interior Designer Tiffany Thompson|A South Carolina Man Who Was Stomped By a Police Officer Was Awarded a $650,000 Settlement|Zac Stacy’s Ex-Girlfriend Calls for More Charges After Violent Attack Was Caught on Camera|Authors Jason Mott and Tiya Miles Win National Book Awards|Lauren Ridloff on Her Trailblazing Role as a Deaf Superhero in ‘Eternals’|Joe Morton Talks FOX’s ‘Our Kind of People,’ Black Wealth and That Iconic ‘A Different World’ Wedding Scene

Date With A Dish was a long-standing popular feature in EBONY Magazine. We have brought this feature to life as a virtual series.

EBONY along with Coca-Cola have created a 4-part virtual dining experience. EBONY has pulled from its network of Black-owned restaurants and chefs to present Holiday favorites and encourage family bonding, spark meaningful conversations, and support Black-owned restaurants.

First episode airs on Tuesday, November 23rd at 8:00pm EST.

Episode 1

Play Video

The Life of Black Creators

Los Angeles / Post & Beam
Chef: John Cleveland

Episode 2

Play Video

Black Owned Businesses

Chicago / The Bureau Bar + Restaurant
Chef: Konyia Clarkd

Episode 3

Play Video

Black Love

Atlanta / Big Oak Tavern
CHEF: Nate Armstrong

Episode 4

Play Video

Black Card Revoked Conversation

New York / Brooklyn Chop House
CHEF: Skinny Mei

Enjoy Our Favorite Holiday Dishes

Meet Chef Mello

Find your new favorite holiday dish made with Coca-Cola created by Chef Mello from Chicago, IL.

 

Dishes Made with
Download Recipes

