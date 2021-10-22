|Family of Elijah McClain Reach Settlement With the City of Aurora, Colorado|These Former Pro Athletes Are Coaches at HBCUs|Black Owned Everything and Nordstrom Create a Space for Black Designers|Dawn Staley Is a Game-changer as a Player, Coach and in the Pay Equity Convo for Women|Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds Opens Up About How His Mother’s Bout With Alzheimer’s Disease Shook Up His World|Biden Administration Seeks to Create Strong ‘Cycle of Wealth’ for Black Americans With Build Back Better Plan|White House Sets Record Straight on HBCU Funding|Montgomery Honors Matriarchs of Reproductive Medicine With Monument|Charles Harbison and Banana Republic Come Together to Launch a Sustainable Clothing Collection|Wayne Brady to Host Ebony’s Power 100 Awards Gala
These Former Pro Athletes Are Coaches at HBCUs

HBCUs have long been a bastion of athletic talent that served as a pipeline of …

Dawn Staley Is a Game-changer as a Player, Coach and in the Pay Equity Convo for Women

The list of accomplishments for University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley, on …

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds Opens Up About How His Mother’s Bout With Alzheimer’s Disease Shook Up His World

Barbara Jean Edmonds would have turned 89 on August 25 this year. To commemorate her …

Beyoncé and Peloton Announce Social Impact Partnership to Benefit HBCUs

Beyoncé and Peloton have announced the newest installment of the Peloton x Beyoncé Artist Series …

EBONY CEO Michele Ghee Speaks on Black Women’s Self-Care and Heart Health at Release the Pressure ‘Homecoming From the Heart’

Writer Audre Lorde once said, “Caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation, and …

Breaking Cycles: CEO Loria Yeadon Learns to Swim and So Can You

The stereotype that “Black people don’t swim” is dismissive of facts; especially since historically, racial …

Biden Administration Seeks to Create Strong ‘Cycle of Wealth’ for Black Americans With Build Back Better Plan

President Joe Biden has been touting his Build Back Better agenda since his days on the campaign trail. But nine months into his …

White House Sets Record Straight on HBCU Funding

On the campus of Delaware State University, students and staff are settling into a new normal. Like most yards across the country, activity …

Montgomery Honors Matriarchs of Reproductive Medicine With Monument

Michelle Browder has been giving tours around the city of Montgomery, Alabama since 2016. But when she started More Than Tours, the landscape …

Image: courtesy of Harbison

Charles Harbison and Banana Republic Come Together to Launch a Sustainable Clothing Collection

Banana Republic and Charles Harbison have launched a limited-edition sustainable collection—BR x Harbison—which was made possible through Harlem’s Fashion Row. The designer won …

Wayne Brady to Host Ebony’s Power 100 Awards Gala

Grammy-nominated actor, singer, comedian, and television personality Wayne Brady will be hosting the 2021 EBONY Power 100 presented by Verizon. The event, which …

The Body of Christina Nance Has Been Found in an Unoccupied Police Van

An Alabama woman who was missing for 12 days was found dead in a parked police van in Huntsville, NPR reports. The body …

Instagram’s The Darkest Hue Addresses The Nuances of Colorism Within Our Community

When I was in middle school, my friend Justine* and I were on the phone talking about a boy named Koren that liked …

Remy Ma Talks Finding Redemption in Her Film Debut

Remy Ma is a bona fide legend in hip hop. She first emerged on the scene over 20 years go as a member …

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

