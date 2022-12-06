On the fall 2022 runways, designers from Altuzarra to Chanel showed their take on the crop top in different fabrics and styles. While we are in the midst of fall and winter is quickly approaching, there's no need to tuck away your favorite number with the dropping temperature. Depending on the cut and fabric—plus a few expert styling tips, you can extend the wear of your favorite midrif bearing tops beyond the summer months. 

For tips on how to transition the warm-weather staple into the colder months, we asked top fashion stylist and costume designer Shiona Turinia veritable crop top queen—to explain what we should consider when exploring wearing the abbreviated toppers in the fall and beyond.

"Crop tops are clearly a staple in my wardrobe. I’ve probably never gone a week without wearing one. In the winter I lean towards styles with mock necks or turtlenecks; they are the perfect layering piece," shares Turini. "I often style them under blazers and jackets as well as over button-ups for a more dimensional, unexpected look. If you get cold easily but still want to show that sliver of skin, find options in heavier and thicker fabrics like cashmere, knit, or wool."

Below, we've rounded up 12 different variations of crop tops for you to choose from.

balmain
Balmain
Cropped two-tone jacquard-knit wool-blend top

Price: $665

Shop at Net-a-Porter
acne
Acne Studios
Denim Patchwork Long Sleeve Top

Price: $950

Shop at Acne Studios
frame
Frame
Striped Cropped Shirt

Price: $99

Shop at Saks Off 5th
jacquemus
Jacquemus
Le Cardigan Campana

Price: $325

Shop at Jacquemus
zara
Zara
Faux Leather Crop Top

Price: $40

Shop at Zara
hmgoepprod
H&M
Ribbed Mock Turtleneck Top

Price: $18

Shop at H&M
offwhite
Off-White
Off Stamp Ribbed Cropped Tee

Price: $335

Shop at Off-White
stories
& Other Stories
Printed Balloon Sleeve Top

Price: $129

Shop at & Other Stories
paco
Paco Rabanne
Logo-band Cropped Top

Price: $80

Shop at Farfetch
cour
Courrèges
Ribbed-knit Cropped Top

Price: $340

Shop at Farfetch
frankie shop
The Frankie Shop
Uma Cropped Cotton Poplin Shirt

Price: $195

Shop at The Frankie Shop
1471633_1
Hunza G
Celeste Open-Back Crinkle-Knit Cropped Top

Price: $106

Shop at Matches Fashion
