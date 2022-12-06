On the fall 2022 runways, designers from Altuzarra to Chanel showed their take on the crop top in different fabrics and styles. While we are in the midst of fall and winter is quickly approaching, there's no need to tuck away your favorite number with the dropping temperature. Depending on the cut and fabric—plus a few expert styling tips, you can extend the wear of your favorite midrif bearing tops beyond the summer months.

"In the winter I lean towards styles with mock necks or turtlenecks; they are the perfect layering piece." -Shiona Turini, Stylist & Costume Designer

For tips on how to transition the warm-weather staple into the colder months, we asked top fashion stylist and costume designer Shiona Turini—a veritable crop top queen—to explain what we should consider when exploring wearing the abbreviated toppers in the fall and beyond.

"Crop tops are clearly a staple in my wardrobe. I’ve probably never gone a week without wearing one. In the winter I lean towards styles with mock necks or turtlenecks; they are the perfect layering piece," shares Turini. "I often style them under blazers and jackets as well as over button-ups for a more dimensional, unexpected look. If you get cold easily but still want to show that sliver of skin, find options in heavier and thicker fabrics like cashmere, knit, or wool."

Below, we've rounded up 12 different variations of crop tops for you to choose from.

