Muni Long, is getting her just desserts from the music industry.

Following her debut album which was released in 2009, the Florida native and navy brat spent the next 10 years co-writing songs for some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Mariah Carey, Rihanna, and Ariana Grande. She also received a Grammy Award nomination for Album of the Year for her work on Back of My Mind by EBONY's June's cover star H.E.R. in 2021.

That very same year, she reinvented herself as a front-room artist with her hit single "Hrs & Hrs," which saw viral success on social platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Bigo.Live USA. The song reached the top 17 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and landed Long a record deal with Def Jam. She released her EP, Public Displays Of Affection Too, on July 1st of this year featuring the summer anthem "Baby Boo" ft Saweetie.

Taking the reins of loving and highlighting one's own beauty is something she thinks everyone should embrace. Learning to care for herself was an empowering process, shared the "Baby Boo" singer. After getting a relaxer that caused her hair to fall out in the eighth grade after her mother told her not to, she took charge of learning how to care for her natural hair. She even learned how to do weaves and braids, helping her channel her inner Beyoncé.

Here, Long shares her hair and beauty must-haves that have been holding her down. Get into them below.

Image: courtesy of VIP Hair Care



"These drops are essential to my haircare routine. They not only help protect my hair from damage but it helps it grow—hence the name. You’re welcome!"



Greaux Healthy Hair Drops, $30, viphaircare.com



Image: courtesy of Amazon



"This the best product for laying your baby hairs; plus, it smells good."



Lotta Body Wrap Me Foaming Mousse, $4, amazon.com



Image: courtesy of T3 Lucea



"The T3 Lucea is the best flat iron. It makes your hair sleek and shiny. It makes me feel so secure, like my wig."



T3 Lucea 1 ½” Professional Straightening and Styling Iron, $190, t3micro.com



Image: courtesy of Target



"As someone who constantly has to be in glam for different things, I can’t go a day without the cleansing wipes. They make taking off makeup so easy and my skin feels super clean afterwards."



Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, $7, target.com



Image: courtesy of Ulta



"No ashy lips! Use this on bare lips to keep them moisturized or even over your lipstick for as a gloss."



Aquaphor Lip Repair, $3, ulta.com



Image: courtesy of Sephora.



"I take this with me everywhere. It smells so good like you’re always at the beach."



Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream,$48, sephora.com