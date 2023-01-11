A global citizen is described as someone who is aware of and understands the wider world, and their place in it. Idris and Sabrina Elba certainly fit the mold. Not only can the couple be found globetrotting for their respective careers and philanthropic efforts, but they also enjoy traveling for leisure. And, the world is certainly their playground.

Though Idris is from London and Sabrina from Canada, they both have African blood running deep in their veins. Idris was born to a Ghanaian mother and Sierra Leonean father. His wife, Sabrina, has Somalian roots. Although demanding schedules limit the Elbas desire for frequent vacations, they've learned to make the most out of business trips—whether that's fitting in a nice restaurant or site-seeing when they can. But, there's always this pull that draws them back to the Mother Continent.

Idris and Sabrina Elba during African safari experience. Image: Courtesy of the Elbas.

"Africa is the future. We love the beauty of the land and the people, not to mention the countless opportunities," Idris and Sabrina Elba share. "Anyone who hasn’t been yet is really missing out. There’s truly something for everyone. It’s a chance to connect with cultures and people whose beauty is unimaginable."

EBONY tapped the couple to get a little insight on where and how they like to vacation while on the continent.

Ghana

Ghanaian fishing village. Image: John Seaton Callahan/ Getty Images.

The West African country is a favorite destination of Black Hollywood and its major players—just check out the Instagram feeds of Boris Kodjoe, Bozoma St. John and Yvonne Orji. "The energy and excitement of the continent's diaspora that shows up for the endless holiday parties is something we’ll never forget," says the Elbas.

Where to Stay: For the perfect blend of luxe while staying near the action, you'll want to stay at Labadi Beach Hotel. Situated along the sands of the same name, this opulent oceanfront property is sure to please. There's also a restaurant on-site, so you won't have to go far for a quick meal before your exploratory adventures.

En-suite bathroom at Labadi Beach Hotel. Image: courtesy of Labadi Beach Hotel, Facebook.

What to do: If you happen to visit Ghana in late December into the New Year, you'll have plenty of entertainment to choose from. Afrochella will continue, just under a new name and rebrand. But every trip to the West African hotspot should include a photoshoot at Black Star Square, a lazy day on Labadi Beach and shopping at Makola Market.

Festival-goers pose for a photo during the Afrochella Music Festival on December 28, 2022 in Accra, Ghana. Image: Ernest Ankomah/Getty Images.

Where to eat: If you really want to indulge in authentic dishes from around the continent, Buka is where you want to end up. With a menu spanning from Ghana to Togo, you'll be able to eat like a local. The Republic is a highly sought after dining option in Accra that not only serves up more traditional dishes, but you can also catch live music, too.

Kenya

Camels walk along Diani Beach in Kenya. Image: Sir Francis Canker Photography,

This East African country possesses some of the world's most stunning shorelines—especially its world-class Diani Beach, located in the region of Mombasa. "Kenya is one of our favorite places to visit. It’s like a second home to us and has some of the most beautiful beaches we’ve ever seen," share the Elbas.

Where to Stay: If you're like Idris and appreciate R&R during your vacations, you'll want to book a room at Swahili Beach Resort on Diani Beach. There's a spa, several dining options and a cascading multi-level pool that will blow you away. Or if you're like Sabrina and like a more active-escape, check out Nairobi's wildly popular Giraffe Manor.

Room view at Swahili Beach Resort. Image: DeAnna Taylor

Where to eat: Mama Oliech Restaurant in the Kilimani neighborhood of Nairobi is a must-try. Order the ugali (a traditional Kenyan dish) with fried fish and a side of kachumbari.

Giraffe crosses in front of a vehicle with city backdrop in Nairobi National Park. Image: WL Davies/ Getty Images

What to do: East Africa in general is known for its safari experiences. While visiting Nairobi, you'll want to spend a half day slowly taking in the many acres of Nairobi National Park—the juxtaposition of wildlife set against the backdrop of skyscrapers that form the city's business district is a sight to see.

Sierra Leone

Freetown, Sierra Leone. Image: Fabian Plock/EyeEm/Getty Images.

With this being Idris' father's homeland, it's no surprise that the country is high on their vacations spots while on the Mother Continent. "Sierra Leone was an amazing and memorable trip for us; the food is undeniable and our family there always make it the best," share the Elbas.

Where to Stay: Deemed the country's premier beach resort, The Place Resort sits along Tokeh Beach in Freetown. Just imagine opening your patio door and being steps away from golden sands and relaxing ocean waves.

Oceanview from room at The Place Resort. Image: The Place at Tokeh Beach, Facebook.

Where to Eat: With a heavy French influence, you can guarantee this will also reflect in much of the country's cuisine—but with that special West African flare. Not only does the food at Lily's come with rave reviews, but it also has a gorgeous interior aesthetic. Or, like most patrons, you can opt to take your meal on the beachfront.

Exterior shot of Lily's. Image: Lily's Sierra, Facebook.

What to do: Animal lovers, be sure to carve out time to interact with the chimps at Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary. For the history buffs, visit the historic Cotton Tree, which is the site where a group of formerly enslaved African Americans settled after gaining their freedom by fighting for the British during the American War of Independence. Or, you can do a little shopping for artisanal pieces at The Big Market.

The Elbas also point out that Cape Town, South Africa stands out for its world-class gastronomy, while Tanzania's Singita Lodge provided them with an unforgettable safari experience.

As for where they're heading next. "We’re heading to Senegal and are both super excited," the powerhouse couple shared with EBONY.