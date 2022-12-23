Idris Elba can be called many things like DJ, actor, businessman, Golden Globe award winner and heartthrob. Now, we can also call him "Doctor 'Dris."

In a formal ceremony in London, Elba was bestowed with the privilege of an honorary doctorate from Ravensbourne University. It was held at the Barbican alongside 800 students who also received their own hard earned degrees. He was highlighted for his work to increase diversity in entertainment and advocating for those who come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

He received this accolade alongside Tinker Hatfield, Nike’s Vice President of Creative Concepts. "Our honorary doctorates are given to role models who embody the creative and entrepreneurial spirit of Ravensbourne. Our students look up to Idris and Tinker for their work to champion diversity in the creative industries and beyond," reflected Andy Cook the Vice Chancellor of both Elba and Hatfield.

"Education is the exact foundation that I am standing on here today. Because of my education, I got to go places that I never even dreamed of going to," shared Elba during his acceptance speech.

He continued his reflection in a post on Instagram. "I wanted to be in the creative arts because I wanted to contribute, I wanted to have a seat at the table, I wanted to have someone that looked like me, to have something to offer.

Check out images from the event below: