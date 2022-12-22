Popular British mystery series Luther is getting a comeback. Starring Idris Elba as the intense but extremely dedicated detective John Luther, Netflix has produced a film picking up where Luther left off.

The series Luther followed the journey and dangerous escapades of the detective while navigating a trick relationship with murderer Alice Morgan. While he starts in the Serious Crime Unit, his commitment to his job sends him on a spiral of challenging exploits which leads to a less than favorable demise.

It received several Primetime Emmy nominations while on air and Elba was the recipient of the Critics' Choice Television Award, Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for his role.

While the series ended in 2019, the film Luther: The Fallen Sun will be the ultimate culmination of the series' successful seasons. In the movie, we see John Luther—now disgraced for previous actions—behind bars. Tormented for his inability to solve murder cases that are devastating London at the hands of a deranged serial killer, Luther makes a decision to break out of jail and get to work.

Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who will reprise his role as Martin Schenk, are set to co-star in the film.

The film is set to be released in March 2023.