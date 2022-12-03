Art Week Miami is in full swing, and one of the week's spin-offs is Design Week, featuring everything from eclectic home designs to dynamic discussions on the future of the industry. Business executive Umindi Francis, the founder of What's Next Con, hosted her innovative conference stacked with industry powerhouses during Art Basel Miami and Miami Design Week to connect business executives, influencers, and visionaries who push the boundaries of their respective industries and move the world forward.

"After running UFCG, a global brand development firm for leading brands with clients across six continents for over a decade, we have amassed incredible relationships in a number of consumer brand industries including tech, web3, entertainment, fashion, and lifestyle," says Francis. "So much of what we do is about relationships and connections. We wanted to share that with our community in a more actionable way. What’s Next Con. connects today’s business leaders so that we can move our businesses and communities forward."

The one-day-only What's Next Con took place at a private estate on The Venetian Islands in Miami Beach on Friday, December, 2, 2022. Attendees were treated to powerful panels led by tastemakers in tech, entertainment, venture capital, the creative arts, and social impact—who all gathered to share ideas and insights at the intersection of innovation and culture. The roster of speakers included Ted Lucas, founder and CEO of Slip-N-Slide Records, Isoken Igbinedion, CEO and co-founder of Parfait, an innovative custom wig-brand. Panel discussions included: Investing Our Way to Wealth, Building our Future Through Tech, and The Art of the Deal. The day concluded with a bit of turn-up as everyone from panelists and guests let their hair down for a fun day party with sounds from DJ Kyle Desouza.