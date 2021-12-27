|EBONY Rundown: Pediatric Hospitalizations Quadruple Amidst Omicron Surge, Meghan Markle Receives Public Apology, and More|At Least 8 People Killed in a Suicide Bomb Attack in the Congo|Wanda Young, Former Lead Singer of the Marvelettes, Passes Away at 78|Former NFL Player Vincent Jackson’s Death Caused by Chronic Alchohol Use|Recap: the ‘Insecure’ Finale, What It Meant to Black Women|Introducing the World’s First A.I. Woman of Color|Public Enemy and Defend Brooklyn Dropped an Exclusive Collection on Rue 21|Areva Martin Shares Tips for Overcoming Workplace Obstacles in 2022|South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu Passes Away at 90|12 Black Christmas Movies to Check Out During the Holidays

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!