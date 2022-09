EBONY is proud to announce the return and reimagining of its signature program with the 2022 EBONY Power 100. Taking place in Los Angeles on October 29th, 2022, the star-studded awards ceremony will honor the remarkable achievements of African-Americans across industries and mark the culmination of the brand’s legacy and commitment to Moving Black Forward.

Spanning 10 categories, this year’s list highlights outstanding leaders across a variety of fields and disciplines from business, STEM, sports, media, activism and music to entertainment and more. The 2022 EBONY Power 100 Awards Ceremony is presented by Coke Zero Sugar.

Check out the full list below.

HONOREES

STEM TRAILBLAZERS



NIESHA BUTLER, CEO AND FRANCHISOR, S.T.E.A.M. CHAMPS; FOUNDER, BALLIN TECHNOLOGY



DR. CAMERON WEBB, SENIOR ADVISOR TO THE WHITE HOUSE COVID-19 RESPONSE



OBI OZOR, CEO AND CO-FOUNDER, KOBO360



MARIAN CROAK, HEAD OF ENGINEERING, GOOGLE



JASON COLEMAN, GEORGE WILSON AND SEUN PHILLIPS, CO-FOUNDERS, PROJECT SYNCERE



TREVOR MCFEDRIES,CO-FOUNDER, BRUD



DR. RAVEN BAXTER, MOLECULAR BIOLOGIST AND STEM EDUCATOR



MAREENA ROBINSON SNOWDEN, PH.D., NUCLEAR ENGINEER AND STEM ENGINEER



GREG ROBINSON,FORMER JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE PROGRAM DIRECTOR, NASA HEADQUARTERS



CRYSTAL WINDHAM, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL DESIGN, GENERAL MOTORS

ENTERTAINMENT POWERHOUSES

DANIELLE DEADWYLER, ACTRESS AND ARTIST



JERROD CARMICHAEL, COMEDIAN, DIRECTOR AND PRODUCER



H.E.R., GRAMMY AND ACADEMY AWARD-WINNING SINGER, SONGWRITER AND MULTI-INSTRUMENTALIST



ARIANA DEBOSE, AWARD-WINNING ACTRESS



USHER, SINGER



QUINTA BRUNSON, AWARD-WINNING ACTRESS, WRITER, CREATOR AND PRODUCER



MARTIN LAWRENCE, COMEDIAN, ACTOR AND PRODUCER



KANDI BURRUSS, BROADWAY PRODUCER, ACTOR, SINGER, SONGWRITER AND ENTREPRENEUR



TUNJI BALOGUN, CHAIRMAN & CEO, DEF JAM RECORDINGS



TEMS,SINGER-SONGWRITER

GENERATION NEXT



MARI COPENY, ACTIVIST



KAYLI JOY COOPER, FOUNDER AND CEO, GIRL WELL



ZYAHNA BRYANT, SOCIAL JUSTICE ACTIVIST AND IMPACT STRATEGIST



DAVID PRICE, FOUNDER, THE SAFETY POUCH



ALENA ANALEIGH MCQUARTER, WHIZ KID AND FOUNDER, THE BROWN STEM GIRL



JOSEPH KITONGA, FOUNDER, VITABLE HEALTH



IDDRIS SANDU, LEADING CONSUMER-CONSCIOUS TECHNOLOGIST, CEO AND ENTREPRENEUR



NYLA HAYES, NFT ARTIST, PIONEER AND ENTREPRENEUR



JALYN HALL, ACTOR

ARTISTS IN RESIDENCE



J. IVY, SPOKEN WORD POET, AUTHOR AND ACTOR



FAITH RINGGOLD, PAINTER, MIXED MEDIA SCULPTOR, PERFORMANCE ARTIST, WRITER, TEACHER, AND LECTURER



BRANDON BREAUX, ARTIST AND DESIGNER



BRIT BENNETT, BESTSELLING AUTHOR



ROSHUNDA JONES-KOUMBA, DRAMA TEACHER AND THEATER DIRECTOR



BRIAN ANTHONY MORELAND, PRODUCER, B MORE NOW PRODUCTIONS

JEREMY O. HARRIS, PLAYWRIGHT, PRODUCER, WRITER AND ACTOR

LELANIE FOSTER, ARTIST AND PHOTOGRAPHER



MICHAEL R. JACKSON, PLAYWRIGHT, COMPOSER AND LYRICIST



MYLES FROST, TONY-AWARD WINNING ACTOR, DANCER, SINGER-SONGWRITER AND MUSIC PRODUCER

COMMUNITY CRUSADERS



BRANDON “STIX” SALAAM-BAILEY, RAPPER, ENTREPRENEUR AND ACTIVIST



DEBRA LANGFORD, HEAD OF DIVERSE WEALTH INITIATIVES, J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK

REGGIE BULLOCK, NBA PLAYER AND ACTIVIST

LEAH THOMAS, FOUNDER, INTERSECTIONAL ENVIRONMENTALIST



GHETTO GASTRO, CULINARY COLLECTIVE



STEPHANIE YOUNG, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WHEN WE ALL VOTE; SENIOR ADVISOR AT CIVIC NATION



KIESHA NIX, VICE PRESIDENT, CHARITABLE AFFAIRS & LAKERS YOUTH FOUNDATION



FATIMA GOSS GRAVES, CEO, NATIONAL WOMEN'S LAW CENTER



ELIZABETH CLAY ROY, CEO, GENERATION CITIZEN



THE HONORABLE JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON, U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICE



MAYA WILEY, PRESIDENT AND CEO, THE LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE ON CIVIL AND HUMAN RIGHTS

STYLE CURATORS



DIARRA N’DIAYE-MBAYE, FOUNDER AND CEO, AMI COLÉ



JERRY LORENZO, FOUNDER, FEAR OF GOD



MAXIMILIAN DAVIS, CREATIVE DIRECTOR, SALVATORE FERRAGAMO; FOUNDER, MAXIMILIAN DAVIS

CASANDRA DIGGS, PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL OF FASHION DESIGNERS OF AMERICA

NICHOLE LYNEL, FASHION DESIGNER, AUTHOR, INFLUENCER AND E-COMMERCE EXPERT

EMMA GREDE, CEO AND CO-FOUNDER, GOOD AMERICAN

SERGIO HUDSON, DESIGNER



BRANDON BLACKWOOD, FOUNDER, CREATIVE DIRECTOR AND CEO, BRANDON BLACKWOOD NEW YORK

JUSTINA BLAKENEY, FOUNDER AND CREATIVE DIRECTOR, JUNGALOW

INFLUENTIAL CREATORS



DANIELLE YOUNG, JOURNALIST, HOST AND CONTENT QUEEN



ELSA MAJIMBO, COMEDIAN AND AUTHOR



KHABY LAME, SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY



SAUCY SANTANA, RAPPER



DRUSKI, INTERNET PERSONALITY AND COMEDIAN



ALEXIS NIKOLE NELSON, FORAGER, OUTDOOR EDUCATOR AND JAMES BEARD AWARD RECIPIENT



KEVIN “KEVONSTAGE” FREDERICKS, ACTOR, COMEDIAN, CONTENT CREATOR, AUTHOR AND FILMMAKER



JACKIE AINA, CONTENT CREATOR, BEAUTY MAVEN, AND FOUNDER OF FORVR MOOD



DE’MARCUS SHAWN, INFLUENCER

BUSINESS DISRUPTORS

PINKY COLE, OWNER, SLUTTY VEGAN



MIKE GRIER, GENERAL MANAGER, SAN JOSE SHARKS



VIVIAN PICKARD, PRESIDENT AND CEO, THE PICKARD GROUP, LLC; RETIRED PRESIDENT, THE GENERAL MOTORS FOUNDATION



ALVAREZ SYMONETTE, CHIEF OF STAFF, LADY M CONFECTIONS



CHARLOTTE LANIER, SENIOR DIRECTOR FOR NORTH AMERICA MULTICULTURAL MEDIA, PROCTER & GAMBLE



ANNIE JEAN-BAPTISTE, HEAD OF PRODUCT INCLUSION & EQUITY, GOOGLE



SANDRA DOUGLASS MORGAN, PRESIDENT, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS



SHARIFA MURDOCK, CHIEF IMPACT OFFICER AT KITH; CEO, ENVSN



RON BUSBY SR., PRESIDENT AND CEO, U.S. BLACK CHAMBERS

DANIEL CHERRY III, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & GENERAL MANAGER - ADIDAS ORIGINALS, BASKETBALL & PARTNERSHIPS

MONICA HOWARD DOUGLAS, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL COUNSEL, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

DYNAMIC DUOS

RUSSELL AND CIARA WILSON, FOUNDERS, THE HOUSE OF LR&C



TOMMY AND CODIE ELAINE OLIVER, FOUNDERS OF BLACK LOVE, INC.



ADAIR CURTIS AND JASON BOLDEN, FOUNDERS, JSN STUDIOS



IDRIS AND SABRINA ELBA, PODCAST HOSTS AND FOUNDERS OF S’ABLE LABS

DERRICK PALMER AND CHRISTIAN SMALLS, FOUNDER AND VICE PRESIDENT, AMAZON LABOR UNION

CITY GIRLS, CARESHA “YUNG MIAMI” BROWNLEE AND JATAVIA “JT” JOHNSON, RAP DUO AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS

RASHAD BILAL AND TROY MILLINGS, CO-HOSTS, EARN YOUR LEISURE

ROBIN MCBRIDE AND ANDRÉA MCBRIDE-JOHN, FOUNDERS, MCBRIDE SISTERS WINE COMPANY

DERRICA AND NATALIE WILSON, FOUNDERS, THE BLACK AND MISSING FOUNDATION



JEFF AND NICOLE FRIDAY, FOUNDER AND PRESIDENT, ABFF VENTURES

MEDIA MAVENS



KIM GODWIN, PRESIDENT, ABC NEWS



SYMONE D. SANDERS TOWNSEND, MSNBC HOST

GEOFF BENNETT, PBS NEWS WEEKEND ANCHOR AND PBS NEWSHOUR CHIEF WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT

SHERRI SHEPHERD,ACTRESS, COMEDIAN, AUTHOR AND TALK SHOW HOST



TIFFANY D. CROSS, MSNBC HOST



ZIWE, HOST, COMEDIAN, WRITER AND ACTRESS



AMBER RUFFIN, WRITER, EXECUTIVE PRODUCER AND HOST



EDWARD ENNINFUL, CONDE NAST EUROPEAN EDITORIAL DIRECTOR, BRITISH VOGUE EDITOR-IN-CHIEF AND AUTHOR

GIA PEPPERS, AWARD-WINNING JOURNALIST AND TELEVISION HOST



LINSEY DAVIS, ANCHOR OF ABC NEWS LIVE PRIME WITH LINSEY DAVIS AND ABC NEWS’ WEEKEND WORLD NEWS TONIGHT; ABC NEWS CORRESPONDENT