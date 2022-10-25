Jackson State’s homecoming brought out the stars this past weekend. Hip-hop icons like Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross pulled up to Jackson, Mississippi in support of Coach Deion Sanders and the Tigers for its homecoming game, and they weren’t disappointed.

Jackson State beat Campbell 22-14 on Saturday in a much closer win than was expected. Typically Jackson State, like most other universities, likes to play a more favorable opponent for their homecoming; however, Coach Sanders thought otherwise.

“We chose to give someone [Campbell] a stage that deserved it… a team that was very comparable to what we have,” Sanders said in the postgame news conference.

Campbell took full advantage of the opportunity against the higher profile school. He kept Jackson State out of the end zone during the first half to keep the game close. But Jackson State brought it during the second half, scoring two touchdowns to secure the 22-14 win. The win brought Coach Sanders and the Tigers to 7-0, a mark that hasn’t been achieved by the Tigers in over four decades.

This weekend, the Tigers have more history to look forward to as they host ESPN’s College Gameday for the first time in the program’s history. They will take on fellow HBCU, Southern, in a matchup that’s likely a SWAC championship preview.