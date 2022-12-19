Jada Pinkett Smith is answering prayers as her Red Table Talk presents an extra-special event—A Different World Reunion. Though it premiered 35 years ago on September 24, 1987, reruns have kept it alive for subsequent generations all the way up until today. So A Different World’s legacy has only grown. What began as a show revolving around Lisa Bonet, who played Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show, and her white roommate Maggie, played by Oscar winner Marisa Tomei, at the fictional HBCU Hillman, is credited for inspiring thousands of young Black people to attend HBCUs.

That, however, would not have been possible without the incredible Debbie Allen. When the show floundered and was criticized for not truly reflecting HBCUs, the Howard University alum came in and not just saved the show but elevated it to one of television’s greatest shows of all time. A Different World wasn’t just fun and games either. It tackled real issues, including the HIV/AIDS crisis, date rape, domestic violence and classism, among many others. It was an unprecedented time in television history because a show revolving around young, Black college students had never happened before. On top of that, it was a show where Black people served as showrunners, directors, writers and more.

Packed with gems, the Facebook Watch won’t disappoint diehard or casual fans of Different World. As Jada reminisces on playing Lena, sharing how she got on the show, with her mother, known by all as Gammy, chiming in. Making it even more special is the queen herself Allen, along with a few other recognizable faces, including Kadeem Hardison, who played Dwayne Wayne, and Jasmine Guy, who played Whitley Gilbert, taking up space right alongside Pinkett Smith. The many other familiar faces include Dawnn Lewis, Darryl M. Bell, Charnele Brown, Cree Summer, Glynn Turman, Ajai Sanders, Karen Malina White, Marissa Tomei and Patti LaBelle, who famously played Dwayne Wayne’s mother.

More than just a cast reunion, this Red Table Talk is a family reunion filled with love and legacy. It’s one not to be missed!

T

he Red Table Talk Special Event "A Different World Reunion" begins streaming on Facebook Watch December 19, 2022 at 9:00 am PT/12:00 pm ET.