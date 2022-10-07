Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to tell her truth.

The Red Table Talk host is set to publish a “tell all” memoir with Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, reports People.

Pinkett Smith will detail how she was “in crisis at age 40” and had to redefine her life. She will also write about her “complicated” marriage to Will Smith.

In the book, Pinkett-Smith "chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey—a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power.”

She talks about her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore—as the child of two addicts, her studies in theater as a student, and her brief interlude as a petty drug dealer. She delves in on her rise to stardom alongside her close friend Tupac Shakur, her marriage to Will Smith as well as the revelation of motherhood.

"At the heart of this powerful book," states the description of the book, "are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada's complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself."

Carrie Thornton, VP and editorial director of Dey Street Books shared her excitement about Pinkett-Smith’s upcoming book in a statement.

"The world has imposed many labels and narratives on Jada Pinkett Smith. This is down to the realities of our media landscape, but also the roles thrust upon women by culture,” said Thornton.

"At the center of all the speculation and false stories is a woman who, like so many women, has had to reconcile her personhood with the needs of those she loves. This memoir is Jada giving the world her truth, taking readers on a journey from lost girl to woman warrior," she added. "It is my great honor to take that journey with her."

The yet-to-be-titled memoir will be released in the fall of 2023.