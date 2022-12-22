Jamaica has long been a popular Caribbean destination for those looking to kick back in the island sun for a little rest and relaxation. But this year, the destination's tourism numbers have exploded as popular musicians like Burna Boy, Cardi B, and Offset have chosen to visit for their own vacations and tour stops. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross also recently landed on the island for her winter escape— sharing moments from her visit on social media.

"I applaud African superstar Burna Boy for his fantastic performance at the National Stadium over the weekend, which was certainly a must-see event for many of our locals, and indeed visitors to the island, who flocked to Kingston to attend this massive entertainment offering. Likewise, having Cardi B and Offset here was another big plus too," said Jamaica's Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlet.

As more and more Black celebrities bring visibility to the already thriving destination, projections estimate that there will be more than 950,000 stopover visitors and 524,000 cruise passengers respectively this winter—with an estimated 1.5 million visitors for the entire year.

"Jamaica continues to be the Caribbean's celebrity playground, with recent visits from other musicians like rappers Cardi B and Offset. There are several others, global celebrities, who have vacationed or are currently vacationing quietly, and they are very appreciative of the relaxed non-paparazzi like Jamaican culture, thereby allowing them to vacation in peace. Villas are the priority, but we do have many who have or are currently staying at known luxury hotels, Airbnbs and even some all-inclusives," said Delano Seiveright, Senior Advisor and Strategist in the Tourism Ministry.

While there is a current boom, Jamaica is not new to being one of the world's hotspots. In 2021, it was declared "World’s Leading Cruise Destination," "World’s Leading Family Destination" and "World’s Leading Wedding Destination" for the second consecutive year by the World Travel Awards, which also named it the "Caribbean’s Leading Destination" for the 16th consecutive year; as well as the "Caribbean’s Best Nature Destination" and the "Caribbean’s Best Adventure Tourism Destination."

"On our part, we will continue to develop and promote our country around the world in order to encourage other major international celebrities to visit the island," Seiveright added.