James Brown, one of the greatest artists and performers in music history, will be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame, reports Billboard.

On Tuesday, the Museum of Broadcast Communications in Chicago announced that the “Godfather of Soul” is among 10 “Legends of Radio” who will be formally enshrined as a part of the Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The award recognizes “the talents and efforts of air personalities, programmers, and operators who contributed with greatness to the radio industry and have since passed away.”

Other inductees include Doug Banks, Bob Coburn, Chick Hearn, Bernice Judis, Sid Mark, Bobby O’Jay, Pervis Spann, James Thompson, and Rosalie Trombley.

“The Radio Hall of Fame is dedicated to recognizing the individuals who have made the greatest impact on our 100+-year-old industry,” Kraig T. Kitchin, co-chairman of the Radio Hall of Fame, said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to see the nominating committee confirm the induction of these 10 individuals who each made such an impact on our industry in their time.”

“We are proud to honor these legendary figures who made an indelible impact on the radio industry,” Dennis Green, co-chairman of the Radio Hall of Fame, added. “Their legacy lives on as Radio Hall of Fame inductees of this year’s Legends class.”

In addition to his illustrious career as a singer, songwriter, producer, and bandleader, Brown was a radio station owner. In the late ’60s, he purchased a radio station in Knoxville, Tenn, changing its name to WJBE-AM (Which stood for James Brown Enterprises). The station operated from 1968 through 1979.

The induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 1 at the Radisson Blu Acqua Hotel in Chicago.