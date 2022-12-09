Acclaimed stand-up comedian and writer Jerrod Carmichael has been tapped to host the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

Regarded as one of the premier events in the TV and film industry, the Golden Globes is the kickoff for the award show season.

Helen Hoehne, President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, expressed her excitement about having Carmichael as the host.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” Hoehne said. “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

“Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style,” said Jesse Collins, executive producer and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment added. “We’re all thrilled to have him host this year’s show.”

Carmichael is coming off of his Emmys win in September for his landmark HBO Max comedy special Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel. During the candid and hilarious special, he speaks about how he came out as gay to his family and how everything is now complicated.

This year, he received an Emmy nod in the guest actor in a comedy series category for his hosting Saturday Night Live. Also, he’s making his return to NBC where he created, starred in, and executive produced The Carmichael Show which ran from 2015-2017.

After being accused of a lack of diversity and having the broadcast canceled by NBC, the HFPA has in recent months added 103 new voters and has touted that its voting body is “now 52% female” and “51.5% racially and ethnically diverse.”

The nominations for the Golden Globes will be announced Monday, and the telecast is set for January 10, 2022 on NBC and Peacock.